Get Ready For Viral Vignettes

The Actors Fund has announced a new comedic weekly series, “Viral Vignettes”, featuring original work with popular character actors from classic TV shows and films. The series will showcase 5-10 minute vignettes. Donations can be made at actorsfund.org/vignettes.

The series is fully scripted and is set in the present. Stars play characters talking to each other over Skype or FaceTime, dealing with the ups and downs of life, during this very strange and unprecedented time. New episodes will premiere every week, at least until film, TV and theater productions are back up and running.

Participating celebrities in the “Viral Vignettes” series will be Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, “Spin City”), Gail O’Grady (“NYPD Blue”, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, She’s Having a Baby), John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”, “Smallville”), Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”), Audrey Landers (“Dallas”, A Chorus Line)  More exciting stars to be announced. The writers range from veteran network comedy show runners and award-winning playwrights to newcomers, adding their own unique voices to the mix.  

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

