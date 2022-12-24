Happy Chanukah Day 7 The Gift of Music

1. “The Dreidel Song,” by Julie Silver

Beloved Jewish singer/songwriter Julie Silver’s bluesy, folksy guitar rendition.

2. “The Latke Song,” by Debbie Friedman

Debbie Friedman channels everyone’s favorite Hanukkah food – and even conveys a message of social justice in the process.

3. “Eight Nights of Joy,” by Rabbi Joe Black

This is the story of Judah Maccabee and the celebration the festival of Lights. This Reform rabbi’s fun, upbeat tune, performed with the fantastically talented Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, is the title track to his Hanukkah album.

4. “Pass the Candle (From Left to Right)” by Michelle Citrin

Why the Hanukkah candles are lit.

5. “Dreidel Bird,” by The Macaroons

“Dreidel Bird” doesn’t necessarily make sense, but it’s still pretty fun .

6. “To Be a Light,” by Dan Nichols and E18hteen

Reform rocker Dan Nichols talks the themes of Hanukkah.

7. “The Candles of Chanukah,” by SoulAviv

SoulAviv’s newest album, “Soul Service,” features beautiful, moving renditions of old favorites like “L’cha Dodi“and “Adon Olam.”

8. “Miracle,” by Matisyahu

Matisyahu is a staple on Jewish Rock Radio. “Just livin’ in the miracle / Candles are my vehicle / Eight nights, gonna shine invincible.”