Music

Happy Chanukah Day 7 The Gift of Music

Happy Chanukah Day 7 The Gift of Music

1. “The Dreidel Song,” by Julie Silver
Beloved Jewish singer/songwriter Julie Silver’s bluesy, folksy guitar rendition.

2. “The Latke Song,” by Debbie Friedman
Debbie Friedman channels everyone’s favorite Hanukkah food – and even conveys a message of social justice in the process.

3. “Eight Nights of Joy,” by Rabbi Joe Black
This is the story of Judah Maccabee and the celebration the festival of Lights. This Reform rabbi’s fun, upbeat tune, performed with the fantastically talented Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, is the title track to his Hanukkah album.

4. “Pass the Candle (From Left to Right)” by Michelle Citrin
Why the Hanukkah candles are lit.

5. “Dreidel Bird,” by The Macaroons
“Dreidel Bird” doesn’t necessarily make sense, but it’s still pretty fun .

6. “To Be a Light,” by Dan Nichols and E18hteen
Reform rocker Dan Nichols talks the themes of Hanukkah.

7. “The Candles of Chanukah,” by SoulAviv
SoulAviv’s newest album, “Soul Service,” features beautiful, moving renditions of old favorites like “L’cha Dodi“and “Adon Olam.”

8. “Miracle,” by Matisyahu
Matisyahu is a staple on Jewish Rock Radio. “Just livin’ in the miracle / Candles are my vehicle / Eight nights, gonna shine invincible.”

 

 

 

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2022
Read More

& Juliet, The New Broadway Musical Roars Strong

RossDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Simple tips for attending a concert for the first time

WriterDecember 23, 2022
Read More

A Christmas Eve Playlist

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Ragtime Reunion Concert, Almost Famous, The Collaboration, Take Me Out, Funny Girl, Ain’t No Mo and Ashley Park

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2022
Read More

That Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 22, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 20, 2022
Read More

Ask Sam: Interview with CJW

Samantha Bessudo DruckerDecember 20, 2022
Read More