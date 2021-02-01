HostNoc Review: The Best Dedicated Server Hosting in 2021

HOSTNOC might not have the same level of popularity as some of the established players in the market but it is a new player that is worth keeping an eye on. With an umbrella of services and products designed to fulfill diverse business needs, HOSTNOC is here to give IT service industry market leaders a run for their money.

What makes HOSTNOC stand out from the crowd is its bang for buck proposition. By delivering top of line hardware at affordable prices, it is making technology more accessible for small and mid-size businesses. With so much going for it, we decided to give HOSTNOC a try and here are our thoughts.

Introduction

HOSTNOC is one of the newest entrants in the IT service landscape that offer something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a dedicated server, cloud server, VPS server or web hosting, you will find all that under one roof so you don’t have to go to other service providers for different services.

HOSTNOC uses modern hardware to deliver unrivaled performance. The flexibility and scalability of their solutions make it an ideal choice not only for current but also for your future IT needs. With thousands of satisfied clients and counting, you can rely on them. HOSTNOC guarantees 99.99% uptime and when you combine that with round the clock monitoring and backup services, you get a perfect combo that gives you premium support you won’t find anywhere else.

Why Choose HOSTNOC?

Here are some of the reasons why you should choose HOSTNOC over other options.

99.9% guaranteed uptime

Speedy performance

Affordable packages

Daily data backup

Security monitoring

DDoS Protection

What really makes HOSTNOC a worth considering option is that they do not cut any corners or make compromises on key areas such as performance despite the low price. As a result, you get the users to get superior performance without breaking your bank.

With HOSTNOC 99.9% uptime guarantee and round the clock customer support, you get peace of mind. Add to that the real-time security monitoring and daily data backups, you can rest assured that your data is in safe hands. HOSTNOC takes things a step further by offering DDoS protection to ensure your business doesn’t have to face downtime in case of a DDoS attack.

When you factor in all those features and compare it with affordable pricing plans, you get the best value for your money. HOSTNOC makes dedicated servers accessible for even small size businesses and startups by offering them at cheap rates. Want to reduce the burden over your IT team’s shoulders, you can opt for HOSTNOC managed services. They offer managed services for both servers and cloud as well as hosting.

HOSTNOC Services

Here are some of the services HOSTNOC offers:

Dedicated Server Web Hosting Server management Managed Cloud Managed WordPress VPS Business VPN

Dedicated Server

If you are a small business who always wanted to experience the performance and reliability offered by dedicated servers but could not due to budget constraints then, HOSTNOC have you covered with pocket-friendly packages. Choose a pricing plan according to your business needs and pay only for what you use.

Do not let the low price of HOSTNOC cheap dedicated servers fool you. They are not only inexpensive, but they are also powerful, a surprising combination that you rarely find with other service providers. That is one of the biggest selling points of HOSTNOC dedicated server packages as they combine power with affordability.

Do not need a dedicated server because your needs are basic? HOSTNOC have you covered with their shared, cloud, and VPS servers. Strike the perfect balance between price and performance with HOSTNOC VPS servers. You can also go with the shared server if you are on a tighter budget.

VPS Server

Get the performance, reliability, and security of a dedicated server at a price of a shared server with a HOSTNOC VPS server. HOSTNOC’s VPS server offers a perfect middle ground between price and performance. It gives you the best of both worlds that too at an unbeatable price.

Unbeatable Performance

HOSTNOC chooses premium hardware for its servers which makes them deliver exceptional performance on a consistent basis. Users can also choose from faster SSDs or traditional HDD based servers depending on their needs.

SSD-based VPS servers deliver faster read and write speeds as well as power efficiency but they also cost a little more. Meanwhile, HDD based servers give you more storage capacity at a lower price but you have to deal with slightly slower read and write speeds. You will notice the difference when loading applications as SSDs based servers deliver much better application loading time and a better user experience thanks to its responsiveness.

This makes it an ideal choice for handling higher traffic loads. What’s more, the hardware resources are dedicated which means that even if your server is accessed by multiple users simultaneously, your performance will not be affected. Want more resources and bandwidth? Get our unlimited bandwidth VPS and stop worrying about resources.

Reliability and Stability

Unlike traditional hard drives, solid-state drives don’t have any moving parts, which makes them more reliable and durable. As a result, SSDs are less prone to hardware issues caused due to moving parts such as heating and hardware degradation over time. Our best VPS server hosting delivers the reliability and stability businesses need from their servers.

Flexibility and Control

Our VPS server puts users in the driving seat by giving them complete control over their servers. Users can choose their desired operating system as well as the applications they want to run. HOSTNOC gives its users root access, which makes server tweaking a breeze. You can open a port without having to contact the server provider.

Cost-Effective

Thanks to advancements in virtualization technologies, VPS servers have dipped in price. With HOSTNOC’s VPS servers, you can take advantage of dedicated server performance and security without having to own a best dedicated server. HOSTNOC also offers different packages to cater to your varying business needs. Take advantage of discounts and special offers and get a pretty good deal on both dedicated and VPS servers.

Pros and Cons

Here are some of the pros and cons of HOSTNOC.

Pros:

24/7 customer support

Affordable packages

99.99% uptime guarantee

Cons: