How to Become a Registered Nurse

Training as a nurse means qualifying yourself for a career that is in equal parts challenging and rewarding. The work that nurses do is highly valuable, and therefore working as a nurse is an incredibly rewarding career.

You’ll work closely with patients and their families, get involved with your local community, and develop specialist knowledge as a medical professional.

If you want to become a Registered Nurse (RN), you will need to gain the qualifications and experience needed to qualify you to register with the state. In this article, we’ll run you through everything you need to know to register.

Why train as a nurse?

Training as a nurse is something that appeals to people who have naturally caring dispositions. As a nurse, you will work closely with your patients, helping them to get the care that they need and educating them on the best ways to make healthy choices.

You will also be qualifying yourself for a career that is well paid and where there is a good level of job security.

Registered Nurses are paid, on average, $75,330 per year, which is a good deal higher than the average salary in other professions. In 2019, the lowest paid nurses received an average salary of less than $53,410 per year, while the highest-paid received more than $116,230. The level of salary depends on your level of experience and where you choose to work.

Generally, if you are working in a large institution in an urban location, your salary will be higher than if you work in a smaller community setting. In 2019, the best-paid nursing positions were those working for the government.

It’s also predicted that the need for registered nurses will rise by 7% between 2019 and 2029, with an additional 221,900 nurses being needed. This is due to the aging population and an increased focus on education and outpatient care – particularly around chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Nursing degrees

To become a Registered Nurse, you need to have a nursing degree. There are two types of nursing degrees; an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The ADN is a more hands-on qualification, focused more on clinical work than it is on leadership and research. It’s usually available at community colleges, and it is quicker to complete than a BSN. The downside of the ADN is that some medical institutions will only hire nurses with a BSN, and a BSN is a prerequisite for a lot of further nursing education, such as Nurse Practitioner training.

Completing your BSN means that you have a wider range of opportunities available to you once you qualify. You can work as a Nurse, but you also have the scope to go on to further education or to leadership positions.

A BSN usually takes four years of study; however, it is possible to take an accelerated ABSN online, which takes into account your existing experience and education and allows you to qualify in just 16 months.

Clinical placements

Whichever route you choose, a huge part of your training is your clinical placement. Your clinical placement is where you get to experience what it’s like to work as a nurse in a hands-on way.

It’s important to research clinical placements thoroughly when deciding where to do them, as they will have a massive impact on your overall educational experience and how ready you feel to begin work once you qualify.

Some of the key things to look for in a clinical placement are:

Being allowed to work under your own initiative (under supervision). Being given the freedom to figure things out for yourself based on what you’ve learned is essential.

Getting enough support from your supervisors.

Getting good instruction about what is expected of you and on what time frame.

Receiving constructive feedback.

Coming out of the placement with new clinical and professional skills.

It’s a good idea to make contact with nurses who have been through clinical placements in the past to get an idea of what their experiences were like. This will help you to make a more informed decision about your own clinical placements.

Licensure

Before you can practice as a registered nurse, you will need to register in the state where you intend to practice. If you move states, you will need to ensure that your registration is still valid.

The requirements for licensure differ from state to state, but in general, you will need to:

Get a nursing degree, either an ADN or a BSN.

Gain a certain number of hours of clinical experience. You should be aiming to achieve this as part of your degree studies.

Pass an exam called the NCLEX-RN. The purpose of this exam is to prove that you can safely and effectively practice as a nurse.

Nursing specializations

Once you have your RN license, you can take the opportunity to specialize in a particular field of medicine. Specialization is an excellent opportunity to align your knowledge and career trajectory with a field that you’re passionate about, and it often means increased pay, too!

There are a lot of different nursing specialties, and it’s certainly worth doing your research on which areas are of the most interest to you. This is something that you can make a part of your degree studies by ensuring that you talk with nurses from as many departments as possible to get an idea of what they do on a day-to-day basis.

According to nurse.org, the most popular specialty is pulmonary care, which means working with patients who are having difficulty breathing. Because breathing is so vital, pulmonary care is extremely fast-paced, and it’s also varied. Nurses specializing in pulmonary care might work in hospital critical care units, or they might work in residential facilities. They can be involved with the care of patients with any number of illnesses, from asthma to cancer to other respiratory conditions such as COPD.

Other specialties include cardiac, mental health, neonatal, oncology, pediatric, midwifery, veterans affairs (VA), and emergency (ER).