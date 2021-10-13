3 Signs Your Roof Needs Replacing 

A roof is not only there to create additional pleasing aesthetics to the overall look of your home; its primary purpose is to protect your house from damage from the outside elements. Damaged roofs can increase your electricity bill if the insulation is eroding and it can provide much-needed ventilation to the whole property. If you are concerned that your roof needs replacing, read on. Here are three common signs to look out for that are easy to spot with the naked eye.

It’s Older Than 20 Years

Most materials used for roofing and the installation come with a 20+ year guarantee. However, you may have to repair it more often than that depending on the weather where you live. With a quality fitting, you can expect to get a great return on investment that only needs replacing every few decades.

If you have recently moved into a new house and you don’t know when the roof was last replaced, get an inspection. It’s quick and simple and the inspector will tell you when it will be due for one. Another trick is watching your neighbors. Some people replace their roofs at similar intervals to each other, so this is one easy indicator.

You Can See Light Holes

Many things can cause your roof to open up and create small holes where the light gets through. It’s likely from a hailstorm or if your roof is located directed under a tree. Over time, falling bits of debris can damage the structural integrity of your roof. Even one small hole can turn into a much bigger problem if you don’t get it sorted straight away.

As soon as you spot any small hole, get your repair kit ready. Other causes of light holes are when the shingles in the roof have started to come apart or are missing. If you’ve left it too long and have to replace your roof entirely, you can find roofing companies in Detroit Michigan like Rock Solid Exterior to help you out.

The Gutter is Building Up

As the years go past, bits of shingles and roofing material will erode and fall away. If you spot any of these pieces in your gutters, it’s time to replace the roof. With too much debris, water will collect and start to decay on your roof. This will inhibit the proper flow of water from the roof to the ground, and it can cause hidden water leaks behind your walls.

One or two pieces over the years are nothing to stress about, but when you are cleaning the gutters more often, it’s a clear sign that the whole roof needs to be replaced rather than just repaired.

Other vivid signs are dark streaks that indicate that water is pooling, or you can see that the ceiling is sagging. Any moisture will cause more damage to the rest of the house, so it needs to be taken care of as soon as you spot any of these signs. Look out for these easy clues to know when your roof is damaged and needs some maintenance.