Amazon Has Pizza Hail Satan Baby Clothes For Sale, Satan Stuffers Think Children Killing is Funny and Toys that Celebrate Phedophilia are on the Rise

What is our world coming to? On Amazon and other platforms for sale is a series of onesie that says “eat pizza” above the star and “hail satan” below with the points fo the star being pizza slices. 

https://www.amazon.com/Pengshiliu-Infant-Climbing-Sleeve-Onesie/dp/B083NQLG61/ref=sr_1_7?crid=587S1N7FYUH2&dchild=1&keywords=eat+pizza+hail+satan&qid=1598850361&sprefix=pizza+hail+sa%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-7

The term “pizza” among other food items are underground FBI code words for traffickers and pedophiles. When ordering pizza you are ordering a girl, hotdog/ boy, cheese/ little girl, pasta/ little boy, walnut/ person of color/ taco/ Mexican girl and the list goes on.

https://www.amazon.com/LookHUMAN-Tacos-Hail-Satan-Socks/dp/B07CLXYCVF/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=eat+taco+hail+satan&qid=1598850576&sr=8-2

The words “Eat pizza, hail satan” subliminally sends the message to assault, abuse, rape, molest children. It is a statement that worships the satanic ritual of harvesting innocent soul energy and the harvesting of adronchrome.. Normalizing pedopohilia, abuse, rape, molestation is unacceptable. 

https://www.amazon.com/IWOEDJMQO-Funny-Sleeve-Footed-Pajamas/dp/B07YBS9WYJ/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&keywords=eat+pizza+hail+satan+onesies&qid=1598850479&sr=8-6

Here are all

https://www.amazon.com/AKDJDS-Sleeve-Onesie-Organic-Jumpsuit/dp/B07YDXNBQG/ref=sr_1_15?crid=587S1N7FYUH2&dchild=1&keywords=eat+pizza+hail+satan&qid=1598850361&sprefix=pizza+hail+sa%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-15

To make matters worse the company calls these cute, funny

https://www.amazon.com/Satans-Stuffies-Horror-Shirt-T-Shirt/dp/B08FJYD92H/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=satan+stuffies&qid=1598850638&sr=8-2

This company also makes these. Read these titles

Don’t believe me? The codes on kids toys are also sending subliminal messages.

