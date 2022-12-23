Off Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company Wisely Floats Forward The Far Country

Atlantic Theater Company Wisely Floats Forward The Far Country

Imagine. 1909. Angel Island, San Francisco. It’s a time and a world I knew little about, but thanks to the thoughtful emotional writing of Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady) and his meticulously crafted new play, The Far Country, some light has been shone on the desperate tale of the immigrant, at least from the vantage point of those arriving from Taishan, China. The play is intense and interesting, floating on an intricate island of ideas. It all begins at an interrogation desk, with an open-faced Gee, played wisely by Jinn S. Kim (Public’s The Fairy Tale Project), attempting to gain citizenship to America by being as carefully engaging as possible. He states that he was born in San Francisco, and wants it to become official. But it’s not so straightforward. Due to the devastating 1906 earthquake and the subsequent loss and destruction of numerous government records that could support his claim, the road forward is a bit more difficult, even with the ratification of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The extended scene of questioning rattles forward, showcasing the complications with officials and interpreters shifting the dynamic around and about the man as he tries with what appears to be full sincerity to stay in the country where he was born and that he loves. It’s a framework we have grown used to inside plays about immigration, with our loyalties floating and flying toward the one who would like to stay, and ultimately grow. But the complexity of this island stands strong.

Whit K. Lee, Eric Yang, Ben Chase and Jinn S. Kim in Atlantic Theater’s The Far Country. Photo by Ahron R. Foster.

Citizenship would give the man a name, one that has value and position, but we aren’t aware of the full extent of this until he later, when he returns to his hometown in Taishan to negotiate with a farmer woman named Low, played most powerfully by Amy Kim Waschke (Geffen’s Revenge Song). He has singled her out, strictly to offer her son, Moon Gyet, played well and true by Eric Yang (New Federal’s Gong Lum’s Legacy), a chance, for a price, to create a new life in America. Her son would have to basically become his son, which would grant him the possible right to live in America and give him a role in Gee’s San Francisco laundry business. But only if he can convince the authorities that he is, in fact, his son. It’s a huge financial burden on the mother, but one Gee promises will be worth it in the long run. Once all the debts have been paid off. And only if he is successful.

Eric Yang, Jinn S. Kim, and Amy Kim Waschke in Atlantic Theater’s The Far Country. Photo by Ahron R. Foster.

The citizenship Gee has gained has given him a name that he can use, and sell, and one that Moon Gyet believes he wants, maybe not for himself, or even his mother, but for the generations that will follow along behind him in America. This is where the intensity of The Far Country resides, in the handing down of a name, whether it is yours or not, and on that playing field, it doesn’t disappoint, although as a dynamic piece of theatre, it moves through its paces at a centered and slow rate. It’s clear but not internally compelling most of the time, remaining honest and fascinating but somehow slow and distant. And as directed by Eric Ting (Yale Rep/OSF’s Between Two Knees), the play registers with intent, feeling generationally large and in-depth, yet doesn’t completely absorb.

On a dock-like setting, courtesy of some beautiful abstract work by set designer Clint Ramos (Broadway’s KPOP), with straightforward yet strong costuming by Junghyun Georgia Lee (Public/Ma-Yi’s Teenage Dick), detailed lighting by Jiyoun Chang (Broadway’s for colored girls…), and a solid sound design by Fan Zhand (LCT’s At the Wedding), the metaphorical cost of disconnecting family bonds floats strong on the slow current of the piece. The offer is seized upon by Moon Gyet, without hesitation, but his journey forward isn’t smooth or straightforward. He gets stuck on the infamous Angel Island, held in a crumbling tense limbo while authorities continual question and deny him entry. It’s a tense bit of dialogue, heavy with intent mixed in with attempts for poetic etchings throughout. The scenes are drawn out, long-winded and repetitive, on purpose, selling the point completely, while not exactly making for the most captivating of interactions. We feel strongly for the man, surrounded by water and separated from both past family bonds and his possible future in America. But worn out by the roundabout reactions.

Eric Yang, Ben Chase, and Christopher Liam Moor in Atlantic Theater’s The Far Country. Photo by Ahron R. Foster.

Facts get laid out, leading us up the counted steps into a space to explore and learn from. The smoothness of the symbolic obliging fool is a good one by Kim’s Gee, as well as the second unfolding, when Moon Gyet returns, to see his mother, and to find himself a wife, in the same needy format that was once him. Yang, as Moon Gyet, delivers the piece forward subtly and with great soul, as does the vibrant Shannon Tyo (Ma-Yi/Public’s The Chinese Lady) as Moon Gyet’s soon-to-be enlisted wife, Yuen. Their engagement registers as truthful as the lie they are presenting, and deepens the play’s drama most dynamically. So even as The Far Country sometimes gets weighed down by a lectured tone in the framework, the play delivers the gamble forward with grace. It leaves you engaged and curious, even if not completely engrossed from beginning to end. Buying and selling one’s name is a tense fraught dilemma, but a conversation and a drama that is needed to be delivered forth. And The Far Country finds its way to stay afloat, even with all that weight.

Jinn S. Kim and Amy Kim Waschke in Atlantic Theater’s The Far Country. Photo by Ahron R. Foster.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items
Off Broadway
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Vineyard Theatre’s Sandra Loses Its Way

RossDecember 22, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Merrily We Roll Along, Pictures From Home, The Wanderers, The Year of Magical Thinking and Ain’t No Mo’

Suzanna BowlingDecember 17, 2022
Read More

Playwrights Horizons Scores Big with Norris’s Complicated Downstate

RossDecember 16, 2022
Read More

The Chain Theatre Presents: An Evening With Eric Bogosian at Chain Theatre : Monologues, Digressions and Air Guitar

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Mariah Carey, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods and Baby

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Golden Globe Awards, The 76th Annual Tony Awards, It’s a Wonderful Life, Ain’t No More, Cabaret and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2022
Read More

Sarah Ruhl vs. Arthur Miller

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2022
Read More

Submissions Opened for Abingdon Theatre Company’s 3rd annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2022
Read More

Donna Lynne Champlin, Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa and More Star In It’s a Wonderful Life

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2022
Read More