That Glorious Corner

THAT SCHEERER GUY — Eons ago at ABC Studios, then located at 125 West End Avenue, I met writer/on-air talent guy Mark Scheerer. He’d go onto many programs at ABC including Good Morning America where he became the first-ever person to interview a then 16-year old Debbie Gibson at her Long Island home.



Always astute and with a great sense of humor, Scheerer was a dream to work with, He’s now come out with a book called The Zeitgeist Beat, which is a compilation of much of his work. From the press release:

From combat zones to red-carpet premieres…a behind-the-scenes trip alongside an award-winning journalist…an all-access pass to a generation’s worth of history and pop culture…a front-row seat to the zeitgeist.



I answered an ad in Broadcasting magazine in 1982 that read, in part: “We want you to be wherever something fascinating is happening. We want you to tell millions of Americans what it’s like.” As promised, I was, from then on, wherever something fascinating was happening. Embedded with Marines in Lebanon…backstage at Live Aid…confronting famine in Darfur…at Rolling Stones rehearsals…covering the Grenada invasion, the Grammy Awards, Rock in Rio, Billy Joel in Moscow… I was The Reporter on the Road.



If I had a “beat” as a reporter, it might be described as the Zeitgeist, the German concept meaning literally “the spirit of the age.” The people, places and events that define a period in time.



Careers in journalism can range widely, from the dodging of shells in combat zones to the stroking of celebrity egos on red carpets. Many reporters reach tenure toiling in a realm somewhere to one side or the other of that spectrum. I covered both extremes and everything in between.The diversity of assignments was extraordinary. From hard news to fluff, the sublime to the ridiculous, I covered the waterfront.



In their song, “Beautiful Day,” the rock band U2 sang, “You’ve b een all over and it’s been all over you.”

I have. It is. And I’ll share it with you here.

He went onto to work for CNN and WMMR in Philly and for a bit put out a somewhat-regular post called Reporter On The Road; which re-countered his experiences with likes of Elton John; Billy Joel; J. Lo; Mariah Carey; John Travolta; Beyonce; Brian Wilson; Alice Cooper and many many more.





SHORT TAKES — January 8 will be the closing date for Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous on Broadway. It opened on November 3 to some of the most dismal reviews I've ever seen and though they had Q1043 in NYC as their constant cheering section, it just didn't help. Next up just might be Beautiful Noise. Suffice to say the pandemic has devastated Broadway. Here's the official release from Broadwayworld.com: https://broadwaynews.com/2022/12/19/almost-famous-sets-closing-date-on-broadway/

… NBC’s back-to-back Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime had two of the best fall finales I’ve yet seen this year.

Kelli Giddish left SVU after 12 seasons and it was indeed on a happy note. I’ve loved this actress since she first began in Chase (2010) and look forward to even greater success for her.

Chris Meloni’s Organized Crime, after 4 or 5 showrunners, may just have found the right one in Sean Jablonski and their fall finale which was actually terrifically written. All the dangling stories came together and in a way, set the stage for their 2023 season. I know Chris and he’s never been better than in this … Music video flashback of the week: ELO’s “Last Train To London”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Up4WjdabA2c …

And you think you have problems: Harrison Ford tried on 75 different hats before deciding on Jacob Dutton’s cowboy head-wear in Yellowstone prequel 1923. Sunday’s debut broke the viewer record for any Paramount+ show so far and continues Taylor Sheridan’s winning streak. Maybe Stallone should don a hat for Tulsa King Season 2 …

As we go to press, Merc Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis is on the verge of buying the entire Justin Bieber catalog for somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million. That’s fine, but did Bieber write anything on his own? I’m neither a fan nor a follow, but I don’t think he did write anything without the assistance of others … many others. Again, these catalogs being sold to me was the story of the music industry this year … HAPPY BDAY to Peter Criss and HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

