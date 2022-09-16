MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
BroadwayCon Announces 2023 Dates and Location

BroadwayCon, the premier fan convention for all things Broadway and theatre, makes its triumphant debut in Times Square at the New York Marriott Marquis on Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

LaChanze, Donna Murphy, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Vanessa Williams, and Julie White. “Here’s to the Ladies: Hillary Rodham Clinton Live at BroadwayCon.” all photos credit “Rebecca J. Michelson. Courtesy BroadwayCon 2022 and Mischief Management, LLC.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for BroadwayCon 2021 and 2022 attendees at 1 PM ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public at 1 PM ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Bonnie Milligan (center), Nina White (left), and Alex Vinh (right) from Broadway’s KIMBERLY AKIMBO perform at the BroadwayCon 2022 First Look all photos credit “Rebecca J. Michelson. Courtesy BroadwayCon 2022 and Mischief Management, LLC.”

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of A Strange Loop (2022), POTUS (2022), SIX (2020, 2022), Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls(2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), appearances by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton(2022), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN’s Wendell Pierce
(left) and Andre De Shields (center) with Jared
Grimes (right) at the BroadwayCon 2022 First
Look
all photos credit “Rebecca J. Michelson. Courtesy BroadwayCon 2022 and Mischief Management, LLC.”

“Bringing BroadwayCon to Times Square is a dream come true,” says Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon Co-Founder and Mischief Management CEO. “Fans have always been at the heart of the theatre community so it makes sense to bring BroadwayCon — the event that puts fans at the crossroads of the community’s conversations and celebrations — into the heart of the theatre district.”

“BroadwayCon is an irreplaceable and indispensable part of the theatre world,” says BroadwayCon Co-Creator Anthony Rapp. “This is the most exciting opportunity for Broadway fans and artists to connect in person and celebrate the art form we love. It’s the best weekend of the year.”

Ticket packages for BroadwayCon have been updated for 2023. Passes for BroadwayCon range from $80 for a Day Pass to $1250 for a limited-quantity premium-level Platinum Pass. New for 2023, Platinum and Gold passes include access to the all-new BroadwayCon Pop-Up Piano Bar, an exclusive panel, and more, plus many of the perks that passholders know and love. Gold passes now also include premium seating for designated MainStage panels and more.

Full details on the different ticket types can be found at BroadwayCon.com. Additional experiences will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre’s answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 21-23, 2023, join some of Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Marriott Marquis to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2023 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

