How to Deal With Scam Calls

Nowadays, people get so many scam calls and cold calls from telemarketers that they’re hesitant to answer the phone when they don’t recognize the number. This could lead to them missing out on important information and not being able to return people’s calls.

But how can you protect yourself from scam calls whilst also being able to answer your phone? Keep reading this helpful article to learn more about dealing with scam calls.

Check the number online

If you keep ignoring calls from unknown numbers, then it’s hard to know for sure if someone is trying to scam you. Instead, you could be getting a variety of cold calls, robocalls, and genuine messages from companies or people you know. However, if you get lots of scam or nuisance calls, you may not want to start answering unknown calls on the off chance a message is genuine.

Luckily, there is a way to determine if a call is legitimate. If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize and you’re asking ‘who called me?’, then you can easily answer this question by typing the number into an online database. UnknownPhone.com allows you to search any phone number and determine if it’s likely to be a scammer.

Ignore unknown numbers

The easy option is just to ignore unknown numbers, but as explained above, this could make you miss genuine calls from people you know. To reduce the likelihood of you missing genuine calls, make sure you always save people’s numbers onto your phone with their full names. This will make it much harder for you to miss calls from people you know when you decide to ignore unknown numbers.

Stop and think

If you do find yourself answering an unknown number and you think it might be a scam call, remember to always stop and think. Scammers try to catch you out by creating a false sense of urgency – for example, they could tell you that your bank account has been compromised and you need to hand over your details so it can be protected immediately. If someone on the phone is trying to get you to do something urgently due to an ‘emergency’, this is a common sign of a scam. Stay calm and try to think rationally.

Never give out personal information

When you’re in a state of panic because you think your bank account has been compromised, you’re more likely to do things you would never normally do, such as give out your bank details. However, you should remember that legitimate companies will never ask for sensitive information over the phone, so don’t be tempted to give the scammer what they’re looking for.

Post about it

If you think you’ve just encountered a scam call, remember to post about it online to warn others. On sites like UnknownPhone.com, you can post a comment about a certain phone number to describe your experience with this caller. If a number is flagged as dangerous by multiple people, then this will help others avoid this scam in the future.