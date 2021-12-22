Last Minute Christmas Cheer At Hudson Yards

Immerse yourself in The Gardens on Level 1 with a festive floral installation by Angel Salazar Design.

Until December 29, from 11:30 am ~ 12:30 pm dance, clap and sing along to a family friendly experience experience featuring live world class musicians. Enjoy the wonders of classical music with a hint of jazz and bluegrass. From Bach to Bernstein, Beethoven to bluegrass and Tchaikovsky to Thelonious Monk, Mozart for Munchkins features an outstanding repertoire that the whole family can enjoy. Each child will receive a goodie bag, get a close up look at beautiful instruments and special offers from The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards. This event is free to the public and RSVPs are encouraged.

December 22, from 6:00 pm ~ 8:00 pm Come for fun, leave with prizes! Join the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus for a night of bingo hosted by Joel Jeske. The Stage, Level 4.