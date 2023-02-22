Off Broadway
Mint Theater Offers Free Streaming With Two Plays From The 1930s
Mint Theater Company (Jonathan Bank, Producing Artistic Director) will present the on-demand streaming of two archival recordings in honor of Mint’s latest production at NY City Center Stage II, the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman, an unpublished and unproduced play by Betty Smith (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn). Smith’s 1930 never-before-seen drama, running now through March 18th.
Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length archival videos since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer-Generated Imagery, these are professional quality, hi-definition, three-camera recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. “If you’ve never seen a Mint show, I can assure you that the company’s special qualities come through on video,” said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal. The price of admission is FREE. Available at Mint’s virtual theater, MintTheater.org.
Beginning today, February 21st (through March 19th only!) Mint will be streaming their acclaimed 2013 production of Philip Goes Forth, the first-ever NY revival George Kelly’s 1931 comedy.
Philip Goes Forth tells the story of a young man who rebels against his father and a career in the family business. He leaves home and ventures to New York to write plays without his father’s support or blessing, but with this warning: “Don’t imagine, whenever you get tired floating around up there in the clouds that you can drop right back into your place down here — that isn’t the way things go!” George Kelly’s comedy made its debut at Broadway’s Biltmore Theater in January of 1931. New York was the city of dreams — and Kelly’s humorous examination of one young dreamer remains an exquisite portrait of coming-of-age in modern America. Among the most distinctive of inter-war American dramatists writing for the commercial Broadway stage, Pulitzer Prize-winner George Kelly wrote ten full-length plays during a distinguished career in the New York theatre. Drawing comparisons to both Chekhov and Molière, the acerbic yet humane “Kelly Touch” blended the subtle details and rhythms of middle-class domestic life with the sharp contours of satire. Kelly crafted indelible American types in his classic “plays of character” The Torch Bearers, The Show-Off, and Craig’s Wife, as well as underappreciated works like The Fatal Weakness, which Mint presented in 2014.
Jerry Ruiz directed a cast that includes Cliff Bemis, Teddy Bergman, Bernardo Cubria, Jennifer Harmon, Carole Healey, Christine Toy Johnson, Natalie Kuhn, Brian MacDonald, Jennifer McVey and Rachel Moulton.
Following Philip Goes Forth will be Lillian Hellman’s Days to Come, beginning streaming March 6th (through April 2nd).
“Days To Come turns out to be a gripping piece of storytelling, one whose failure and subsequent obscurity make no sense at all. This is the 14th Mint Theater revival that I’ve reviewed since 2005, and the 14th time I’ve raved about the results. Such unfailing excellence merits much wider recognition. If you’ve yet to see what the Mint can do, start here!” said Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal.Lillian Hellman’s second play, Days to Come, is a family drama set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town which threatens to tear apart both town and family. “It’s the story of innocent people on both sides who are drawn into conflict and events far beyond their comprehension,” Hellman said in an interview before Days to Come opened in 1936. “It’s the saga of a man who started something he cannot stop…” J.R. Sullivan directed a cast that features Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, Kim Martin-Cotton, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, and Evan Zes.
“No other theater company in America has a more consistently high record of artistic quality. To be able to see such shows in your home, especially now, is an amazing, heart-easing luxury—one that won’t cost you a cent” – Teachout (Wall Street Journal, 1/21/21). Mint was awarded an OBIE Award for “combining the excitement of discovery with the richness of tradition” and a special Drama Desk Award for “unearthing, presenting and preserving forgotten plays of merit.”
To learn more about Mint’s Streaming, go to minttheater.org. The price of admission is FREE.
Roundabout’s The Wanderers Does Exactly That, But Fails to Find its Way to the Core
The loopholes in life are piled up and plastered across the back walls of the Roundabout Theatre Company‘s production of The Wanderers, the new play that just opened at the Laura Pels Theatre off-Broadway. The pages and books that decorate the stage tell two stories that work their way around one another, flipping back and forth until they finally find the connective tissue that loosely binds. It’s a compelling construct that tries its best to hold Anna Ziegler’s ambitious story together but somehow muddles itself in its own high-mindedness and poor formulation. Lines and ideas are put forth by Ziegler (The Last Match), through the distinctive, yet somewhat stereotypical characters, registering interesting pathways regarding culture, religion, and unhappiness, that could be at the core, but are often left in the dust. Sidelined, and discarded, for more showier movie star explorations.
The layers are complex and dynamic but as directed by Barry Edelstein (RTC’s All My Sons), the design fails to capture the intent, leaving the play to push through entrances and exits that slow down the wonder it is so desperately trying to script, chapter to chapter. The frustrated modern wife, Sophie, played by Sarah Cooper (“Summering“) delivers the first page, standing in the symbolic arena, designed haphazardly by Marion Williams (PlayMakers’ Into the Woods). Her character sets up a conflict with highlighted determination, that ultimately takes the backseat, and in the end, has little to do with the main outcome, other than pointing out the obvious. Those poetic openings do their job, I guess, pulling us into the pages of the conflict, I just wish the play understood what it really needed to say about these two couples, separated by time and culture, and why a movie star presence is even needed.
The Wanderersis an overly literal play that doesn’t quite know its way around the tabled subject, planting the formulation in an abstract that isn’t quite dramatic enough for the flattened structure. The play wants us to be drawn into the conflicts of these two very different heterosexual couples standing at the brink of conflict and change, and the impulse is there. One of them is a young newlywed Orthodox Jewish couple, Esther and Schmuli, finding their way toward one another even as we watch them grow apart, and the other, Abe and Sophie, is a modern, somewhat non-religious married couple with kids, both highly educated, intellectual, and writers of books, finding their literal world more complex then either seem prepared for. The projected chapter titles, designed by Joey Moro (Broadway’s Skeleton Crew), do little to draw us in, even though they make us believe there will be a point, and the lighting, designed by Kenneth Posner (Broadway’s Beetlejuice) needed a bit more pooling subtlety rather than making all these characters forever walk in to deliver their lines before casually strolling off, well lit and obvious, to alter their pretty costuming by David Israel Reynoso (Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More) for no apparent reason other than the play’s requirements.
The interlocking connection, beyond the fact that both marriages are clearly walking towards trouble almost from the get-go, doesn’t present itself until about halfway through, even though the clues are pretty obviously teased out. But the reasoning for this overlap never seems powerful or deep enough to warrant their existence together. The stories, in their own particular orbit, do offer intrigue, especially in the alteration (and some could say enlightenment) of Esther, played delicately by Lucy Freyer (“Paint“), who desires connection to the modern world, to the concerned amazement of her more traditional new husband, played exquisitely by Dave Klasko (SITP’s King Lear). Their work together is deliciously enticing, especially Klasko in a role that most modern non-Orthodox Jewish audience members would not want to align with, yet he finds humanity and tenderness in his confused collision with his own belief systems. Their story has a soul, and although it’s one we have seen before, particularly well told in the Netflix series “Unorthodox“, the dual emotional complexities register in a way that the rest of the play fails to.
Meet The Company Of Judy Gold’s Yes, I Can Say That!
Judy Gold knows the value of a good joke – and the steep price of silencing comedians. Unnerved and infuriated, Judy shares her reverence for the intimacy of collective laughter and her passion for the vital work comedians do to bring us together, make us think, and speak truth to power.
Based on her book “Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble,” the comedy veteran is taking the stage to tell the fascists and crybabies to shove their hate and political correctness up their respective asses. This wickedly funny new one-woman show is a big-mouthed and big-hearted call for truth, kindness, common sense, and most of all, laughter.
Playing March 4 – April 16, 2023 at 59E59 Theaters
Building for the Arts Announces Subsidized, Affordable Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
Building for the Arts (David J. Roberts, President), the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced today that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC’s Theatre District.studios@theatrerow.org. More info at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/rehearsalstudios/. Theatre Row Studios are located at 411 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036. Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature projects – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation – nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. Building for the Arts operates Theatre Row, a vibrant and affordable theater complex that provides a home in the Theater District for companies without a home of their own. Theatre Row offers six theatres, rehearsal studios, office space, ticketing, and tech support, serving more than 3,000 artists and providing an accessible venue for 100,000+ audience members annually.This subsidized rehearsal space opportunity is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Building for the Arts will offer 1,500 hours of rehearsal studio time in Theatre Row Studios 3, 5, and 6 at subsidized rates of $8-$10 per hour. Subsidized rehearsal spaces at Theatre Row are available first come, first served until all 1,500 hours are booked. Studios 3 and 6 (max capacity 15), which are normally rented for $22 per hour, will be available for $8 per hour, while Studio 5 (max capacity 20), which is normally rented for $25 per hour, will be available for $10 per hour. Additional amenities that are available at no additional charge include folding tables and chairs, music stands, full length mirrors, ballet barres (if requested), pianos (in Studios 5 and 6), wi-fi connection, and vending machines. Studios are open and available 80 hours per week, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday. The subsidized bookings are available first come, first served, and are limited to 100 hours per company/entity. Building for the Arts is grateful to NYSCA for this support, which bolsters its ongoing commitment to center artists by providing them with inclusive and accessible opportunities for development of their work. Bookings can be made by emailing Rehearsal Studio Manager Scott Pegg at
