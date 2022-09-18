My View: I Want To See This Cabaret Show Again!..Erich Bergen at Cafe Carlyle

It was that kind of cabaret show! When Erich Bergen sang the last note of his encore (Moon River) you looked at your partner and said “ I want to see this show again”

Opening Cafe Carlyle’s season Erich performed a show that displayed his superb talents of music, acting and wit. With an obvious nod to the entertainment expertise of performers in the golden age of night clubs, Erich skillfully and excitingly brought this kind of intimate entertainment into the present. As they said in the old days “he had them eating out of the palm of his hands” and a packed audience in the Cafe Carlyle wouldn’t let Erich leave the stage. The Carlyle has added 2 extra dates to his engagement, Oct 7th & 8th to accommodate the demand. Now we can go again!

Erich is best known as Blake Moran on the hit drama Madam Secretary, which ran for 6 seasons on CBS. He is also known for his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, a role he previously played on stage in the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning musical. On Broadway, Erich starred as Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress, and recently joined the cast of BULL on CBS for its final season.