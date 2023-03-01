New Musical “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” with Rob Ashford, Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown

Get ready for the season to truly begin. There are seven openings in March. Already in previews are:

A Doll’s House: Opens March 9th at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W 44th Street. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is Nora in the latest revival of Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork. Housewife and mother Nora is living the perfect 19th-century woman’s life, but that’s not the life she wants, and she intends to start her own independent one. Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog newly adapts Ibsen’s script for today.

Bad Cinderella: Opens March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical, a modern update on the classic fairy tale, comes to Broadway following a run in London’s West End. Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson.

Parade: Opens March 16 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W 45th Street. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in Jason Robert Brown (music & lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) musical. Directed by Michael Arden in a sold-out run at New York City Center, in a new production.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’: Previews begin March 2, Opening Night: March 19th at The Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street. This revival, directed by original Dancin’ cast member Wayne Cilento, preserves Fosse’s choreography from the show’s 1978 premiere. Various dance routines blend his signature style with multiple dance genres, all together making a celebration of Fosse and the evolution of dance.

The Thanksgiving Play: Opens March 25th at the Hayes Theater, 240 W 44th Street. Larissa FastHorse becomes the first Indigenous female Broadway playwright with this show, which follows an all-white theatre troupe as they try to devise a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving pageant to perform for elementary schoolers. A whole cornucopia of problems, and laughs, ensue.



Sweeney Todd: Opens March 26 at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W 46th Street. Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and Hugh Wheeler (book) will be brought back to life by director Thomas Kail. Starring: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson, Nicholas Christopher in the musical thriller about the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Expect a 26-person orchestra playing Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations.

Life of Pi: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: March 30,at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W 45th Street.Pi, the only human survivor of a shipwreck. He and the four wild animals who also made it out are still fighting against time to keep surviving and make it out of the ocean. Yann Martel’s novel was a bestseller, the film was a four-time Oscar winner, and Life of Pi on Broadway, which follows an acclaimed London premiere, is sure to be just as big of a hit.

Shucked: Previews Begin: March 8, Opening Night: April 4, at The Nederlander Theatre, 208 West 41st Street. A new musical comedy where a couple puts their wedding on hold to help their rural town and meets a fun bunch of country characters. There’s one thing, though, that brings them all together: corn. Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally wrote the music for Shucked; they’ve written country hits for Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, and more.

Camelot: Previews Begin: March 9, Opening Night: April 13, at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W 65th Street. The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table comes to the stage once more. Lincoln Center Theater is reviving the beloved Lerner and Loewe musical from March 8, this time with an updated book by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird). All the classic songs, like “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” remain, as does the central story: a love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the knight Lancelot.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong: Previews Begin: March 17, Opening Night: April 19, at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street. Follow the second star to the right and straight on ’till morning to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong. This spoof on J. M. Barrie’s tale, from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, sees an amateur theatre troupe try to put on Peter Pan and run into a whole host of mid-show mishaps. Audiences are sure to be hooked thanks to the nonstop laughs.

Fat Ham: Previews Begin: March 21, Opening Night: April 12, at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 W 42nd Street. Revenge is a dish best served hot off the grill in Fat Ham, the Pulitzer-winning Hamlet adaptation by James Ijames. He turns Shakespeare’s tragedy into a 90-minute comedy, in which the Black college student Juicy wonders whether violence is the only way to get justice for his father’s murder. Fat Ham‘s Off-Broadway premiere at The Public Theater in 2022 received critical acclaim.

New York, New York:Previews Begin: March 24,Opening Night: April 26, at theSt. James Theatre, 246 W 44th Street. If you can make it to New York, New York on Broadway, you can make it anywhere. This new Kander and Ebb musical, co-composed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, is loosely based on the iconic 1977 Martin Scorsese film. The post-war NYC setting is the same, but the musical features a completely new plot, so get ready to see New York as you never have.