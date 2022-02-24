MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Rob McClure & Seth Rudetsky

Rob McClure & Seth Rudetsky

Join Rob McClure & Seth Rudetsky on February 24th streaming live.

Rob McClure currently stars in Mrs. Doublefire on Broadway. He received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I’m Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen’s World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: “Person of Interest,” “Elementary,” and “The Good Fight.”

Up-coming

George Salazar & Joe Iconis – 2/26

Sondheim Unplugged – 2/27

Amy Spanger: Come To Your Senses – 3/4

Major Attaway & Seth Rudetsky – 3/7

Will Roland & Seth Rudetsky – 3/13

Derek Klena & Seth Rudetsky – 3/20

Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim – 3/26

Lauren Patten & Seth Rudetsky – 3/27

Remembering Steve – 3/29

Adrianna Hicks & Seth Rudetsky – 4/13

Get Tickets Use code Doubtfire  to save $5.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

