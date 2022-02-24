Join Rob McClure & Seth Rudetsky on February 24th streaming live.

Rob McClure currently stars in Mrs. Doublefire on Broadway. He received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I’m Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen’s World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: “Person of Interest,” “Elementary,” and “The Good Fight.”

