Summer Concerts Series: Charlotte Day Wilson

On July 6, 2022 from 6:00 pm ~ 8:00 pm enjoy a free Charlotte Day Wilson performance on July 6th as part of the Summer Concerts series at Hudson Yards on the Wells Fargo stage.

Charlotte Day Wilson is a Canadian contemporary R&B singer-songwriter. Native to Toronto, she studied classic piano during her childhood and learned production via Garage Band. After leaving university to focus on her music, Charlotte released her debut album Alpha in 2021.Written and produced by Wilson, the album features a number of tracks co-written and produced with Toronto songwriter Jack Rochon in addition to contributions from other Toronto acts like Daniel Caesar, BadBadNotGood, Mustafa, and Merna Bishouty. Other producers include retro soul artist Thomas Brenneck, R&B producer D’Mile in collaboration with Babyface, Dylan Wiggins, and Teo Halm. At the 2022 Juno Awards, she was nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.