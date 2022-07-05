MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Summer Concerts Series: Charlotte Day Wilson

Summer Concerts Series: Charlotte Day Wilson

On July 6, 2022 from 6:00 pm ~ 8:00 pm enjoy a free Charlotte Day Wilson performance on July 6th as part of the Summer Concerts series at Hudson Yards on the Wells Fargo stage.

Charlotte Day Wilson is a Canadian contemporary R&B singer-songwriter. Native to Toronto, she studied classic piano during her childhood and learned production via Garage Band. After leaving university to focus on her music, Charlotte released her debut album Alpha in 2021.Written and produced by Wilson, the album features a number of tracks co-written and produced with Toronto songwriter Jack Rochon in addition to contributions from other Toronto acts like Daniel Caesar, BadBadNotGood, Mustafa, and Merna Bishouty. Other producers include retro soul artist Thomas Brenneck, R&B producer D’Mile in collaboration with Babyface, Dylan Wiggins, and Teo Halm. At the 2022 Juno Awards, she was nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Center at West Park Announces Evolution Festival Lineup

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Project 562 By Photoville Festival

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

Manhattanhenge 2022 July 12th

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

T2C Honors The 4th of July

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

What Works in London Doesn’t Always Work In New York

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More
fourth

4th of July Playlist

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More

Inside The Organic Spa Media Experience

WriterJuly 2, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 2, 2022
Read More

July Rooftop Movies At The Green Room 42

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2022
Read More