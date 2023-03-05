Tarragon Theatre Sparkles with the Intense and Captivating “Behind the Moon”

It has taken 92 years for Betty Smith’s 1931 play Becomes A Woman to make its debut and after last night one wonders why. Smith is know for her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” where we first meet Francie Nolan, as a young girl and reaching just 17. In Becomes A Woman,” Smith’s heroine Francie (Emma Pfitzer Price) is now 19 and working as a singing sales clerk at the sheet music counter of Kress Dime Store.

Men are constantly after her, but she vows to never fall for any of them, and never have children. Her co-workers Florry (Pearl Rhein) and Tessie (Gina Daniels) believe this is out of fear rather than independence, finding her too afraid for life.

When the bosses son Leonard Kress Jr. (Peterson Townsend), enters Francie, is enamored of his looks and lifestyle and can not see the cad he is. Francie wants more than what she was born into and thinks she can move above her station.

Three months later, she brings Kress to meet her family. Her father an abusive police officer (Jed Brown), tells Kress how everybody likes him, how he treats even the prostitutes with compassion, when Francie announces that she and Mr. Kress are getting married her mother (Antoinette LaVecchia) gets to the heart of the matter: “Do you have to get married?” Francie is silent. Ma is devastated. Pa is infuriated; kicking her out of the house and forcing Kress to marry her. Francie, realizing that Kress does not want to marry her, begs her father to stop trying to make him do so. He doesn’t listen.

In Act III Tessie and her boyfriend Max (Jason O’Connell) have helped and nurtured Francie, who has thrived. She is offered a cabaret contract by a sleazy booking agent (Philip Taratula),who wants to use her. Then Leonard Kress Sr. (Duane Botte) comes by and learns what a down to earth Francie really is. He wants her to stay married to his son, but in the end Francie becomes her own person despite life’s ups and downs, and mostly downs.

The cast is terrific especially, Jed Brown, Duane Botte and Jason O’Connell. These men all have fabulous comedic timing ye touch our hearts. Gina Daniels anchors the show, but it is newcomer Emma Pfitzer Price as Francie who makes us fall in love and want her to succeed. Her emotional journey has us rooting for her and cheering her in the end. Ms. Price also charms in the singing department.

Directed by Britt Berke the pacing is done well, but the gesturing is a little too much. After Act 11 we should be in tears and we almost are.

Vicki R. Davis’ set, Emilee McVey-Lee’s costumes, M.L. Geiger’s lights and the sound and original music by M. Florian Staab are so well done and make this a visual candy box.

In one year Francie overcomes life, it’s circumstances and becomes more than a woman, she becomes seasoned. This play has a lot to say and it done with florist, heart and soul.

Becomes A Woman: Mint Theater at New York City Center Stage II through March 1st. Two and a half hours with two intermissions.