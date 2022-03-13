The Tour Powered by The Ride Celebrates Its Magnificent Seventh Anniversary

A groundbreaking introduction To New YorK, 90 minutes, 55 sites, 5.5 mile long ride, 123 miles of electric wiring, 9 tons of HVAC capacity, enough to cool 11 Homes, 4,100 LED lights, euphoric, futuristic technology, the ultimate interactive spectacle, wireless wizardry, rock concert lighting, VIP Seating and NYC as a $15 trillion dollar Backdrop.

Take The Tour: The Route

Pick Up – 45th and Broadway

Junior’s

Shubert Theatre

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

John Golden Theatre

Shubert Alley

Turning North onto Eighth Avenue

Clinton Neighborhood / Hell’s Kitchen

Restaurant Row

Worldwide Plaza

The Hearst Building

Time Warner Center

Columbus Circle

The Mandarin Oriental New York Hotel



Turning North onto Broadway

Lincoln Center

The Metropolitan Opera House

The David Koch Theatre

Avery Fisher Hall

Lincoln Center Theatre

Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Mitzi Newhouse Theatre

Claire Tow Theatre

Alice Tulley Hall

The Juilliard Schools of Music and Drama

The School of the American Ballet



Turning East onto 72nd Street

The Apple Store

The Ansonia

The Dakota



Turning onto Central Park West

Tavern on the Green

15 Central Park West

The Trump International Hotel and Tower

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Great Lawn

Delacorte Theatre

Monument USS Maine



Turning East onto Central Park South

Central Park

Artists’ Gate/Equestrian Statues

Duck Pond

Grand Army Plaza

Gilded bronze statue of William Sherman & Nike The Goddess of Victory.

Pierre Hotel

Metropolitan Club

Sherry Netherland Hotel



Turning South onto Fifth Avenue

Apple’s Flagship Store

Goldman Sachs

Tiffany & Co.

The NEW Ralph Loren

The Trump Tower

Armani Fifth Avenue

Dolce and Gabbana

Valentino

De Beers Diamonds

St. Regis Hotel

Cartier

Rolex Building

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Turning West onto 51st Street

Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Plaza

Radio City Music Hall



Turning South onto Seventh Avenue

Times Square

Palace Theatre

Disney Store Spectacular

Toys R Us

Good Morning America

The ABC SuperSign

One Times Square

NASDAQ

Garment District

Garment Worker Stratue

The Button/Needle Sculpture

MACY’S

Pennsylvania Station

Turn East onto 32nd Street

Manhattan Mall – The Former GIMBELS

Herald Square

Greeley Plaza

Radisson Martinique Hotel

The Aberdeen Hotel

Koreatown



Turn North onto Madison

Empire State Building

Hudson Yards

Turn West onto 42nd Street

NY Public Library

Bryant Park

Knickerbocker Hotel

42nd Street Rejuvenation

Port Authority

Madame Tussauds

New Amsterdam Theatre



Drop Off – 46th and Broadway

Until the World Premiere of The Tour powered by The Ride, you were herded onto a crowded bus facing forward, straining your neck to gaze over your neighbor’s shoulder and out of a dirty window.

Heading into a sold-out Eighth Season, The Tour will celebrate its Seventh Anniversary on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with its multi-million-dollar floor to ceiling windows, customized stadium ceiling, interactive video, surround-sound, thousands and thousands of LED lights and Award-Winning Tour Guides.



Written and Directed by The Ride’s Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, The Tour is the only discriminating choice in a crowded field of the ordinary. Launched on March 23, 2015, it was immediately dubbed “The New Generation of Sightseeing.”

The Tour’s $1.5 million state of the art motor coaches will immerse you in the greatest city in the world while plunging you into its exhilaration and excitement.

It is a love letter to New York where every seat is the BEST SEAT in the house.