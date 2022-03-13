The Tour Powered by The Ride Celebrates Its Magnificent Seventh Anniversary

A groundbreaking introduction To New YorK, 90 minutes, 55 sites, 5.5 mile long ride, 123 miles of electric wiring, 9 tons of HVAC capacity, enough to cool 11 Homes, 4,100 LED lights, euphoric, futuristic technology, the ultimate interactive spectacle, wireless wizardry, rock concert lighting, VIP Seating and NYC as a $15 trillion dollar Backdrop.
Take The Tour: The Route
Pick Up – 45th and BroadwayJunior’s Shubert Theatre Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre John Golden Theatre Shubert Alley
Turning North onto Eighth AvenueTurning North onto Broadway Lincoln Center The Metropolitan Opera House The David Koch Theatre Avery Fisher Hall Lincoln Center Theatre Vivian Beaumont Theatre Mitzi Newhouse Theatre Claire Tow Theatre Alice Tulley Hall The Juilliard Schools of Music and Drama The School of the American BalletTurning East onto 72nd Street The Apple Store The Ansonia The Dakota Turning onto Central Park West Tavern on the Green 15 Central Park West The Trump International Hotel and Tower Metropolitan Museum of Art The Great Lawn Delacorte Theatre Monument USS MaineTurning East onto Central Park South Central Park Artists’ Gate/Equestrian Statues Duck Pond Grand Army Plaza Gilded bronze statue of William Sherman & Nike The Goddess of Victory. Pierre Hotel Metropolitan Club Sherry Netherland HotelTurning South onto Fifth Avenue Apple’s Flagship Store Goldman Sachs Tiffany & Co. The NEW Ralph Loren The Trump Tower Armani Fifth Avenue Dolce and Gabbana Valentino De Beers Diamonds St. Regis Hotel Cartier Rolex Building St. Patrick’s CathedralClinton Neighborhood / Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant Row Worldwide Plaza The Hearst Building Time Warner Center Columbus Circle The Mandarin Oriental New York Hotel
Turning West onto 51st StreetTurning South onto Seventh Avenue Times Square Palace Theatre Disney Store Spectacular Toys R Us Good Morning America The ABC SuperSign One Times Square NASDAQ Garment District Garment Worker Stratue The Button/Needle Sculpture MACY’S Pennsylvania StationRockefeller Center Rockefeller Plaza Radio City Music Hall
Turn East onto 32nd StreetTurn North onto Madison Empire State Building Hudson YardsManhattan Mall – The Former GIMBELS Herald Square Greeley Plaza Radisson Martinique Hotel The Aberdeen Hotel Koreatown
Turn West onto 42nd StreetDrop Off – 46th and BroadwayNY Public Library Bryant Park Knickerbocker Hotel 42nd Street Rejuvenation Port Authority Madame Tussauds New Amsterdam Theatre
Until the World Premiere of The Tour powered by The Ride, you were herded onto a crowded bus facing forward, straining your neck to gaze over your neighbor’s shoulder and out of a dirty window.
Heading into a sold-out Eighth Season, The Tour will celebrate its Seventh Anniversary on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with its multi-million-dollar floor to ceiling windows, customized stadium ceiling, interactive video, surround-sound, thousands and thousands of LED lights and Award-Winning Tour Guides.Written and Directed by The Ride’s Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, The Tour is the only discriminating choice in a crowded field of the ordinary. Launched on March 23, 2015, it was immediately dubbed “The New Generation of Sightseeing.”
The Tour’s $1.5 million state of the art motor coaches will immerse you in the greatest city in the world while plunging you into its exhilaration and excitement.
It is a love letter to New York where every seat is the BEST SEAT in the house.
