MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Tour Powered by The Ride Celebrates Its Magnificent Seventh Anniversary

A groundbreaking introduction To New YorK, 90 minutes, 55 sites, 5.5 mile long ride, 123 miles of electric wiring, 9 tons of HVAC capacity, enough to cool 11 Homes, 4,100 LED lights, euphoric, futuristic technology, the ultimate interactive spectacle, wireless wizardry, rock concert lighting, VIP Seating and NYC as a $15 trillion dollar Backdrop.

Take The Tour: The Route

Pick Up – 45th and Broadway Junior’sShubert TheatreBernard B. Jacobs TheatreJohn Golden TheatreShubert Alley

Turning North onto Eighth AvenueClinton Neighborhood / Hell’s KitchenRestaurant RowWorldwide PlazaThe Hearst BuildingTime Warner Center  Columbus CircleThe Mandarin Oriental New York HotelTurning North onto BroadwayLincoln CenterThe Metropolitan Opera HouseThe David Koch TheatreAvery Fisher HallLincoln Center TheatreVivian Beaumont TheatreMitzi Newhouse TheatreClaire Tow TheatreAlice Tulley HallThe Juilliard Schools of Music and DramaThe School of the American BalletTurning East onto 72nd StreetThe Apple StoreThe AnsoniaThe Dakota Turning onto Central Park WestTavern on the Green15 Central Park WestThe Trump International Hotel and Tower Metropolitan Museum of ArtThe Great LawnDelacorte TheatreMonument USS MaineTurning East onto Central Park SouthCentral ParkArtists’ Gate/Equestrian StatuesDuck PondGrand Army PlazaGilded bronze statue of William Sherman & Nike The Goddess of Victory.Pierre HotelMetropolitan ClubSherry Netherland HotelTurning South onto Fifth AvenueApple’s Flagship StoreGoldman SachsTiffany & Co.The NEW Ralph LorenThe Trump TowerArmani Fifth AvenueDolce and GabbanaValentinoDe Beers DiamondsSt. Regis HotelCartierRolex BuildingSt. Patrick’s Cathedral

Turning West onto 51st StreetRockefeller CenterRockefeller PlazaRadio City Music HallTurning South onto Seventh AvenueTimes SquarePalace TheatreDisney Store SpectacularToys R UsGood Morning AmericaThe ABC SuperSignOne Times SquareNASDAQGarment DistrictGarment Worker StratueThe Button/Needle SculptureMACY’SPennsylvania Station

Turn East onto 32nd StreetManhattan Mall – The Former GIMBELSHerald Square Greeley Plaza  Radisson Martinique HotelThe Aberdeen HotelKoreatownTurn North onto MadisonEmpire State BuildingHudson Yards

Turn West onto 42nd StreetNY Public LibraryBryant ParkKnickerbocker Hotel42nd Street RejuvenationPort AuthorityMadame TussaudsNew Amsterdam TheatreDrop Off – 46th and Broadway

Until the World Premiere of The Tour powered by The Ride, you were herded onto a crowded bus facing forward, straining your neck to gaze over your neighbor’s shoulder and out of a dirty window.

Heading into a sold-out Eighth Season, The Tour will celebrate its Seventh Anniversary on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with its multi-million-dollar floor to ceiling windows, customized stadium ceiling, interactive video, surround-sound, thousands and thousands of LED lights and Award-Winning Tour Guides.  Written and Directed by The Ride’s Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, The Tour is the only discriminating choice in a crowded field of the ordinary. Launched on March 23, 2015, it was immediately dubbed “The New Generation of Sightseeing.”

The Tour’s $1.5 million state of the art motor coaches will immerse you in the greatest city in the world while plunging you into its exhilaration and excitement.

It is a love letter to New York where every seat is the BEST SEAT in the house.

Tickets: http://experiencetheride.com

