Theatre News: CHICKEN & BISCUITS, The Music Man and The Minutes

32 Broadway shows will be opened by December. The newest addition is CHICKEN & BISCUITS, a new comedy written by Douglas Lyons, starring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald, and Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, “Ugly Betty”) as Logan.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, will have its Broadway premiere this fall at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.)Beginning previews Thursday, September 23, 2021, the play will celebrate its Opening Night on Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS is a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it’ll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father—hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral…

Lyons and E. Clayton Cornelious are known to Broadway audiences for their acting roles in several hit Broadway musicals – will make their debuts as playwright and lead producer, respectively. Zhailon Levingston, currently the Associate Director of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will become the youngest black director in Broadway history when he takes the helm of CHICKEN & BISCUITS this fall, at age 27. Pamela Ross and Leah Michalos also make their Broadway debuts as lead producers.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available now from $49.50.

Producers Barry Diller and David Geffen announced that tickets for the highly-anticipated revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man are on sale. You can grab them at about $200.00 per seat.

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Kate Horton has been named Executive Producer

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. The principal cast will also include Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater

The Music Man won five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the “great glories of American popular culture.”

The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Zaks and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt join the team as The Music Man’s Musical Director and Lighting Designer, respectively.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city’s finances? What’s the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are the minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

