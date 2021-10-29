Theatre News: The Music Man, MJ, Speakeasy – Times Square, Waiting For Gadot and The Alchemist

Hugh Jackman (c) Ben Watts

Producers Barry Diller, David Geffen, and Kate Horton announced today the complete cast for the hugely anticipated revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Jerry Zaks commented, ““The Music Man is a valentine to America, a story about two people who can’t help but fall in love with each other. We have assembled the kind of irresistible cast that our audiences would, similarly, fall hopelessly and helplessly in love with night after night. I feel so lucky to preside over this remarkable group of performers.”

Sutton Foster

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star, as previously announced, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo. Joining the principal cast are Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn. Joining the cast are Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Max Clayton, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the “great glories of American popular culture.”

The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Zaks and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt join the team as The Music Man’s Musical Director and Lighting Designer, respectively.

Producers Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate, announced today that Walter Russell III from Harlem, New York, and Christian Wilson from Norfolk, Virginia, will alternate in the role of “Little Michael.” Also announced was Devin Trey Campbell from Bronx, New York, who will play the role of “Little Marlon” in the highly anticipated new musical, MJ. Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman.

Producer / creator Holly-Anne Devlin and Bond 45 (221 W 46th Street) announced today that Speakeasy – Times Square, an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of burlesque, cirque, illusionists, and musical theater with a decadent cocktail, dining, and nightclub experience, will return by popular demand after a sold-out summer engagement. Speakeasy will resume performances on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8 PM. Tickets are now on sale.

Step into Madam Lulu’s sizzling Storyville Speakeasy, a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. An unforgettable night of electrifying performances, five finely crafted cocktails and a delicious appetizer from the world class culinary team at Bond 45, Speakeasy is directed by Holly-Anne Devlin, with musical direction by Dan Garmon, costume designs by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Joe Beumer, video and projection designs by Joey Moro, sound design by Walter Trarbach, stage management by Franny Fernandez, along with Josh Roberts on Drums and Tony Glausi on trumpet.

Speakeasy features the top cirque, burlesque, and theatrical performers in the world. Joining the company are Broadway veteran Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer) as Bessie Bourbon; three-time Burlesque Hall of Fame winner, LouLou D’vil; gravity defying acrobatic duo, Bassam Kubba and Mendel Roman; nightlife queen, Melike Konur; pole & pointe artist, Làszlò Major; international burlesque sensation, Dirty Martini; striptease artist, Mike Pugliese; renown contortionist, Allison Schieler; and fire and cirque artist, Syrena; The cast will also feature returning favorites, including Broadway and Off-Broadway favorites Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots); Sarah Meahl (Waitress) as Imogen; Lauren Mary Moore (Mamma Mia!) as Fleur de Lis; Megan Campbell (Chicago) as Estee; dance star, Alec Varcas (Aladdin); tap dancing sensation, Omar Edwards (Bring in Da Noise); and Oscar at the Crown star, Jada Temple as the mistress of ceremonies, Madam Lulu; along with internationally acclaimed burlesque artists, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, Miss Miranda, and Peekaboo Pointe; with vogue dancer, Karma Stylez; “America’s Got Talent” contortionist, Aryn; and the brilliant pole artist and opera singer, Opera Gaga. Surprise special guest stars from Broadway will also make appearances throughout the run.

Performances of Speakeasy begin Friday, November 12, 2021 and play Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 PM with additional performances on Wednesday, November 24; Sunday, December 19; Monday, December 20; Tuesday, December 21; and Wednesday, December 22. Tickets start at $85 on TodayTix and include a sinful snack and five decadent signature cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group. Dining packages are available before and after the show to complete the supper club experience.

Godot II

The Congress for Jewish Culture has been commissioned to present director Moshe Yassur’s critically acclaimed 2013 Off-Broadway Yiddish language staging of Waiting For Gadot at the prestigious Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, Sweden next month. Shane Baker’s landmark Yiddish translation of Samuel Beckett’s first ever Yiddish language production to appear at Stockholm’s Royal Dramatic Theatre. The show stars Michael Wex as Estragon and Shane Baker as Vladimir, along with Allen Lewis Rickman, Luzer Twersky and Nicholas Jenkins. For more information, visit www.dramaten.se/en/repertoire/waiting-for-godot. Founded in 1948, the Congress for Jewish Culture is a secular organization based in New York City dedicated to its longstanding commitment to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide. This spring, the Congress will present the Off-Broadway premiere of the long-running comedy smash The Essence, which has been playing to sellout crowds for over a decade throughout the Northeast and Europe.

RED BULL THEATER (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director | Jim Bredeson, Managing Director) cordially invites you to the World Premiere of a brand new adaptation of Ben Jonson’s classic comedy, The Alchemist, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

Featured in the cast will be Nathan Christopher (Red Bull debut); Stephen DeRosa (Red Bull: The Government Inspector; Broadway: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Nance, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came to Dinner); Carson Elrod (Bway: Peter and The Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off; Off-Bway: The Tempest, Measure for Measure, All’s Well That Ends Well – NYSF; The Liar, The Heir Apparent – CSC); Manoel Felciano (Red Bull: The Changeling; Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Amélie, Sweeney Todd – Tony nomination); Teresa Avia Lim (Bway: Junk – Lincoln Center Theater; Off-Bway: Caesar and Cleopatra – GTG, The Taming of the Shrew – Public Theater); Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff in Shakespeare in the Park’s Merry Wives, Lortel Award winner – Father Comes Home From the Wars…, Panda in HBO’s “Watchmen”); Louis Mustillo (“Mike & Molly,” Bartenders – OCC nomination Best Solo Performance); Reg Rogers (Bway: Tootsie, The Royal Family – OCC nominations; The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, The Big Knifeand Holiday – Tony and Drama Desk nominations. The Dazzle – OBIE and Lucille Lortel Awards); Jennifer Sánchez (Bway: Pretty Woman, On Your Feet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown); and Allen Tedder (Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird, King Lear – Shakespeare in the Park).

Performances will be at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement, through December 19th only. Opening Night is set for Sunday November 21st.