Tony winner Gabriel Ebert to star in Molière in the Park’s The Misanthrope

Molière in the Park, in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, proudly presents a fully staged production of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s The Misanthrope, directed by Molière in the Park’s Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The cast features Tony and Obie Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Broadway’s Pass Over & Matilda The Musical, Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”) as Alceste, Lizzy Brooks (NBC’s “Hostages”, As You Like It at Milwaukee Rep), Chris Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers on Broadway, Public Servant on Theatre Row), Margaret Ivey (Fox’s “Prodigal Son”, Moliere Turns 400 at FIAF), Nate Miller (Junk at LCT, India Pale Ale at MTC) and Kate Siahaan-Rigg (Birth of a nASIAN, NBC’s “New Amsterdam”). Additional cast members to be announced.

The Misanthrope runs May 13 – 25, 2022 in a limited engagement at Prospect Park’s LeFrak Center in Brooklyn. Enter at 171 East Drive between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road. Previews begin May 13 for a May 15 opening.

Alceste is full of rightful disdain for the hypocrisy and social norms of his contemporaries. Ironically, he is madly in love with the queen of social butterflies, Célimène, a radiant seductress who deftly navigates the incessant chatter of her friend network in her endless quest for independence. When Alceste suddenly decides that Célimène must choose between him and her frivolous world, well, in true Moliere comedic style, the clash and its aftermaths are like nothing he could have predicted.

Lucie Tiberghien says, “What is The Misanthrope? Is it a play about a commendable, honest man, Alceste, who heroically sacrifices everything to denounce the lies of his peers and loved ones? Or is it about a reprehensible extremist, a madman, who would rather destroy everything in his path, including the woman he loves, rather than compromise even just a little?