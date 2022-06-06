Unique Shipping Container Business Ideas You Should Try

Surely, with the phrase “shipping container”, you have associations related to the transportation or storage of goods. But the scope of shipping containers is not limited to this. And all because modern containers are subject to particularly high requirements. In their production, only the latest technologies and high-strength materials are used. A variety of protective coatings can provide maximum protection and environmental safety. In this article, we will consider the most interesting shipping container business idea to buy shipping containers in Jacksonville.

Top innovative and creative uses of shipping containers

There are many ideas for using shipping containers in different business areas. Let’s consider some of them.

Laboratory

Exploration surveys and construction of national economy facilities on difficult soils require immediate testing of the physical and chemical properties of the soil, groundwater level, and atmospheric and climatic features of the region. Issues are resolved by setting up a mobile laboratory at the worksite.

It is also relevant for:

electrical measurements (or tests);

fluoroscopy;

branding of cattle meat;

microbiological analysis in food production;

product quality control by radioisotope flaw detection.

The solution to the above issues is achieved by creating a laboratory at the facility. The stationary design is inappropriate due to the short duration of its use. The need for a laboratory disappears immediately upon completion of construction or after any professional events.

It is more rational to arrange a mobile laboratory based on a shipping container. For maximum efficiency of its use, the interior space is equipped with appropriate equipment and devices.

Due to the tightness of the containers, atmospheric precipitation and meltwater do not penetrate inside. The possibility of retrofitting with furniture modules provides comfortable conditions for the staff. When converting the box into a laboratory, protection against burglary must take place.

The mobile laboratory has a high turnover rate even with frequent relocations.

Store

To sell a batch of goods, it is not necessary to rent a floor in a large shopping center. Strong and reliable, shipping containers can serve as trade pavilions with the most minimal re-equipment. A 40-foot container store is both well-knit and roomy at the same time. It can be used in different ways depending on the tasks.

Common formats:

1: Boutique

Panoramic glazing of the front wall.

2:Showroom

The folding section on the side is used as a terrace. Fitting rooms and aesthetic 3D counters are equipped inside. Street facade lighting and information stands at the site nearby work to attract customers.

3:Kiosk

The most budget way. It is enough to cut through a window that will serve as a cash desk. In the “advanced” version, the front wall is glazed to provide visual access to a large showcase.

Warehouse store

Relevant for the sale of rolled metal products, paint and varnish products, and finishing materials (wallpaper, tiles, gypsum panels, decorative moldings, etc.).

Shipping container kiosks are extremely popular in Europe. They make the business profitable, as they help increase sales and reduce the time for their implementation. The popularity of this method of use is explained by the mobility of trading platforms, as well as the ability to make structural changes to their design.

Gym

For professional sports, the useful area of ​​the container is not enough for full-fledged training. But for the organization of the gym – quite enough.

Each simulator weighs a lot. But metal modules are designed for high static loads. The equipment can be placed in a row, and air conditioning can be installed to ensure comfortable conditions during classes.

With an ergonomic layout, you can also calculate places for shower cabins. If several boxes are purchased under a sales contract, then when they are combined, the owner will be able to arrange a massage room and a small sauna.

The entrance group of any container is endowed with a high degree of protection against intrusion. If the owner is worried about the safety of expensive inventory, he can independently install an alarm and a tracking system.

Sauna

The construction of a classic bath with a sauna is very expensive. Meanwhile, in summer cottages, after a busy day at work, you really want to allow yourself to relax in order to gain strength – physical and spiritual.

Sauna from a container is the fastest and cheapest way to give yourself and your family such pleasure. This is one of the more unusual boxing conversion options, but it is becoming more and more popular. Owners of guest houses also resort to it. The presence of such a service expands the client audience.

You can make the offer more attractive to tourists by a set of additional activities:

Decorate the space with clapboard or blockhouse; Decorate the walls with thematic images; Fill booths with appropriate accessories; Sauna facades from a container are recommended to be decorated with wood, imitating a log building.

Recycling point

The use of sea containers as a mobile recycling point does not require additional investments. It will be enough to build several partitions to distinguish between the types of materials received. Scales must be installed at the entrance and a place for personnel (receivers) must be equipped.

No structural changes are required. But it will be necessary to stock up on bulk containers for weighing and loading scrap – food packaging, tires, waste paper, plastic containers, tin lids, etc.

This raw material is in high demand by enterprises specializing in the production of polymer and rubber coatings, eco wool, as well as goods for the construction sector.

Fish farm

Breeding fry is a common business. The dimensions of a 40-foot container will allow placing pumps and related equipment inside:

compressor;

filtration;

automatic feeding systems;

fish pools.

Provided that all requirements are met, valuable fish species can be grown on a fish farm. Trout, chum, and sturgeon will make your business profitable.

Most often, containers are associated with huge rusty boxes, suitable only for storing any machine tools, inventory, or building materials. However, such structures are widely used as infrastructure facilities. A huge number of shops and seasonal cafes are equipped in containers. They also serve as excellent temporary housing for tourists in boarding houses and holiday camps. Pelican Containers is a reliable company to buy new and used containers at a good price.