Off Broadway

AMT Theater Will Debut The New Musical On The Right Track

Published

8 hours ago

on

AMT Theater will debut the new musical, On The Right Track, with music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello; it will be directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño with music direction by Katie Coleman. The show will star Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind), Cody Gerszewski (New York:  A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World).

On The Right Track will begin performances on April 5, before its opening night on April 13, 2023, and run through May 11, 2023, at AMT Theater ( 354 West 45th Street).

On The Right Track tells the story of three separate couples traveling on board a magical train, each at a turning point in their lives.  The Conductor is the narrator and mystical figure in their lives who steers them in different directions but allows them to choose how events will unfold.  Ultimately, none of them will be the same as when they began the journey.

“We are thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic team of artists to take this journey with us for On The Right Track. We have been working on this project for a while and cannot wait for the audiences to take the trip with us.” AMT Artistic Director, Tony Sportiello

The creative team includes Josh Iacovelli (Scenic Design), Rocky Noel (Lighting Design), Ryan Marsh (Sound Design), Debbi Hobson (Costume Designer), Emily Kruger (Production Stage Manager) and Tamara Flannagan (Technical Director/Prop).

Off Broadway

Smart Comes To Ensemble Studio Theatre

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 8, 2023

By

Ensemble Studio Theatre will be presenting the new play Smart, by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (EST Youngblood Graduate). Directed by EST Member Matt Dickson, Smart  March 30 to April 23 with an opening night set for Thursday, April 6.

The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.

Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening?

Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring. It  was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project.  Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.

Off Broadway

Broadway Star, Drew Gehling, Joins The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Published

1 day ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

March 6th was National Dentist Day. Producers of the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors are thrilled to announce that Broadway star Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO’s “Euphoria”) as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour. Tickets are on sale for performances through January 7, 2024, at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego’s The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys. In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister’s Wife(LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway). His television and film credits include “Succession”, “Blacklist”, “Instinct”, “Dietland”, “Good Fight”, “Kimmy Schmidt”, “30-Rock”, “Smash”, and the upcoming A Good Person.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

Little Shop of Horrors began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors  first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.   

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.  

Off Broadway

Tarragon Theatre Sparkles with the Intense and Captivating “Behind the Moon”

Published

3 days ago

on

March 5, 2023

By

It’s the law of the jungle, and in Anosh Irani’s captivatingly engaging new play, Behind the Moon, currently playing at Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, the jungle is Toronto, and it’s a pretty wounding place to find yourself trapped. Directed with a sharp, pointed power by Richard Rose (Tarragon’s Orphan Song), the comic tones to the bars seek to lighten us and in a way keep us unaware, especially within the first few scenes, as we wander through the city streets not seeing the problems that lock in and jail many of those who are scrubbing away the dirt right before our eyes, for far less than we assume, and maybe under circumstances that we can’t even imagine. At first, Ayub, portrayed provocatively by the impressively good Ali Kazmi (Crow’s Theatre’s Uncle Vanya), gives off an air of normality, working and cleaning the glass of an empty, now-closed Maghlai restaurant late at night. He’s diligent and determined, filling the space with his comic obsessiveness and basic goodness. We instantly like him, or maybe the better word is ‘care’, but he’s also someone we wouldn’t think twice about, if we are really being honest. We’d point at what we want (hopefully not touching the glass), pay the price, and leave (most likely) to take our food home to the nice, warm embrace of our home. Never giving that man who made and served us a second thought.

But suddenly something shifts in that space, and a stranger rattles the supposed peace with his incessant knocking on the glass door, begging to come in. It’s an emergency, he says, but not for salvation. Or is it, in a way. He desperately needs Indian food, to bite into some of Ayub’s apparently very good Indian food that will hopefully deliver him somewhere. His need for connection touches the sweet-natured cook and cleaner of this, Behind the Moon restaurant, and Ayub gives in. Yet we are on the defense, akin to Ayub, who holds his spray bottle up like it’s a gun, ready to protect himself from this seemingly deranged Indian immigrant. The man is upset, but we don’t know why, or why he savors the food as if it has given him a second chance at life. He tells Ayub he drives a taxi, but he is, like many others, so much more than that.

Ali Kazmi and Husein Madhavji in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

Ayub, after seeing that the man can pass his unspoken test, gives Jalal what he wants and needs, some deliciously past-its-prime butter chicken, in a gesture that is seasoned with a kindness that seems innate. The stranger, Jalal, beautifully portrayed by Husein Madhavji (Factory Theatre’s Men in White), is touched and moved, just like we all are. But he, like all of us in the audience, knows something is not quite right in this room. It’s obviously not the butter chicken, but there is something rotten in this jungle. The peace has been shattered, but as the stranger leaves, the only thing that seems clear is that Ayub cleans because he has no choice but to. Yet it isn’t making anything in his life sparkle and look and feel any brighter.

The well-dressed owner, “his owner“, Qadir Bhai, strongly played by Vik Sahay (Soulpepper’s Hamlet) arrives in the morning with good news about his business. Ayub is there, setting the place up, putting the food out, and serving him food and beverage. They act like family, and Qadir speaks to Ayub as if he is a nephew or younger relative that needs his assistance. It feels natural, like many an immigrant’s story, with the more established helping the newly arrived find employment and a new beginning. And in a way, I think, we are being trained to see it through these rose-tinted glasses, yet something doesn’t sit right the more we look and the more we pay attention to the details. Somewhere inside the words of Anosh Irani’s (Buffoon) focused play and the behaviors of the hard-working Ayub, we start to feel the cage doors snap shut. We, as a community, are trained to not look too deeply, because we might see something that is quite the opposite of what is being thoughtfully presented, and that would upset the privileged scenario that suits our hunger for authentic Indian food. And force us to either stand up or look away.

Vik Sahay and Ali Kazmi in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

But Jalal sees it, and hears it, in a way that we might have missed. Ayub is very suspicious when the man returns, and continues to return, wondering what he wants from him. But it is because Jalal has noticed something; a barred scenario that was hidden behind closed doors. The play ticks forward, with shifting scenes between Jalal’s late-night inquisitive visits and Qadir’s increasingly uncomfortable surveillances each morning. Until they all collide one morning after the tree branch rattles the cage and the wind blows in a reality that can’t be unseen. The animal at the center is slowly losing his grip on the spray bottle, and so, gently in its assault, the play tilts into something surprisingly compassionate and deeply upsetting.

In a story of inner faith, deep loss, and ultimate brotherhood, so much exists, barely, Behind the Moon for three very different Indo-Canadian immigrant experiences. In that complicated workspace that feels as exactingly generic as can be, designed perfectly by Michelle Tracey (Stratford’s Nathan the Wise), with artful lighting by Jason Hand (Tarragon’s The Ugly One) and a strong sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne (Tarragon’s Redbone Coonhound), reality starts to bend the interiors of Ayub’s caged mind. He’s left behind his family and lost the dreams he packed dutifully in his suitcase as he made his way to Canada, but his immigrant story isn’t the one we have read in those feel-good stories – I’m not sure anyone’s full story is. It’s much darker, with a pain that has brought them, Ayub and Jalal, to their knees. We watch in disbelief, not because of the mystical tree swaying outside, but because it doesn’t fit the worldview and the P.R. campaign. The costuming, also by Tracey, gives us sly clues, even when we wonder why the well-dressed owner looks so different later on. We also wonder how this good man cooking and working so hard to keep this place spotlessly clean became this caged rat, spiraling out of control, in deep dark desperation to keep this world that has dirtied him, so clean. “I want to see my face in those tiles,” Qadir says, but the reflection is something quite different and far more disturbing than he probably tells himself nightly. And we can’t look away. Even when we would like to.

Take that journey to Behind the Moon. It’s not what you will see in the immigration brochure. It’s something quite the opposite. And that is exactly the point. Behind the Moon is currently playing at Tarragon Theatre from February 21 – March 19, 2023. Click here for Tickets and information.

Ali Kazmi in Behind the Moon at Tarragon Theatre. Live on stage: February 21 – March 19, 2023. Tickets and information here. Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

