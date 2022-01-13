Art Installation Lights Up Broadway

“Passage” is designed by a Canadian artist Serge Maheu and is shinning the way to hope. The installation which opened January 10, 2022 is a tunnel of illuminated hoops that change color and produce sounds as visitors walk through. To be transported head to Broadway between W39th and W40th Streets until February 13.

Serge Maheu, is trained in computer engineering and become a multimedia director and visual artist. Combining his expertise in film, animation, sound and music, computer programming, interactivity, and electronics, Maheu set out to create an interactive exhibit exploring our emotional connections to light and sound, in part based on the experiences of people who have had close calls with death and nearly made a passage to the other side. The installation originated in 2017 and has passed our way before.

The installation is the latest to be presented by The NYC Department of Transportation Art Program in collaboration with Garment District Art on the Plazas.

Maheu sees this as “a moment between life and death, and the near-death experiences he documented. Sensations of detachment from the body, feelings of levitation, total serenity, security, warmth, the experience of absolute dissolution, and the presence of a light. These were taken into consideration in the creation of the artwork, in the conceptual design and in the sound and visual/light design, and is figured here as a pleasant space as part of another temporal dimension. A personal and sensory experience that remains playful.”

