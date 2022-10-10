MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Bad Cinderella Gets You On Your Feet at Paper Mill Playhouse

Linedy Genao was announced as the newcomer who will play Bad Cinderella in the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. You can catch this star on the rise now as Gloria Estefan in the infectious On Your Feet! at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Brandon Espinoza and Linedy Genao Photo © Jeremy Daniel

On Your Feet! is an audience pleaser, much along the lines of Mama Mia or Beautiful the Carol King Musical. If you are a fan of Gloria Estefan’s music and know her story, or not, you will leave the theatre satisfied. This music is contagious thanks to musical director Andrew David Sotomayor and the prolific band. Ms Estafan’s story is inspiring. Director Alex Sanchez captures the emotional story line better than the Broadway version did and his choreography embodies the era. Oddly the book by Alexander Dinelaris has never been the shows strong point.

Yajaira Paredes and Olivia Andrade-Marin Photo by © Daniel Rader

Ms. Genao, has a powerful voice, can act and dance, but in a strange way she seems too young and misses the spark that Ana Villafane brought to the role. Shinning are her mother (the fabulous Francisca Muñoz) and grandmother (the marvelously warm and feisty Yajaira Paraedes) and the younger version of Gloria (the adorable Olivia Andrade-Marin).

Linedy Genao and Company Photo © Jeremy Daniel

In a series of flashbacks, we see a young Gloria in Florida growing up singing. Her grandmother pushes her towards her destiny, when Emilio Estefan (Brandon Espinoza) comes to her door. After auditioning for him with “Anything for You,” she becomes the lead singer in the Miami Latin Boys re-named the Miami Sound Machine. Emilio is the perfect partner for the Gloria as he takes on the music industry to become mainstream. He was so successful in business and breaking the barriers that Gloria Estefan paved the way for JLo, Ricky Martin and others. “Conga,” is the cross-over song that made Gloria a worldwide star.

Francisca Muñoz, Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza Photo © Jeremy Daniel

Fleshing out their roles to perfection are the Estafan’s manager Jonathan Arana and Gloria’s father played by Luis Villabon. Gloria and Emilio’s son played by star in the making Carlos Carreras, dances up a storm and steals our hearts.

Luis Villabon and Francisca Muñoz Photo by © Daniel Rader

In the second act her tragic accident, marital strife and conflict between Gloria, her mother and Emilio make for a better story-line though all are skimmed over and not really fleshed out book wise.

Linedy Genao Photo © Daniel Rader

The score will infect every fiber of your being. You will google Ms. Estefan’s American Music Awards comeback and realize you just saw a perfect replica. The flashback with her mother singing in Havana “Mi Tierra” knowing she must flee her homeland is chilling. In the end Ms. Genao connects with the audience, she connects with her fellow actors, and she channels the iconic singer making us root for her life story.

Linedy Genao and Brandon Espinoza Photo be © Jeremy Daniel

This show has a message of hope, inspiration and how going for your dream, no matter the setbacks is realistic. You will leave On Your Feet! feeling better about your day, humming the music and satisfied. What more can you ask for?

Head to Paper Mill Playhouse to be thoroughly entertained.

On Your Feet: Paper Mill Playhouse, 22 Brookside Drive Millburn, NJ 07041 until November 6th.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

