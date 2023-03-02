Casey Likes will Star As “Marty McFly” in Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical

Casey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will star as “Marty McFly” in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical.

Likes joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart as “Doc Brown” and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as “George McFly,” who are reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production. Back To The Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Casey Likes first emerged as a bright talent destined to be a part of the future of musical theater when he was named a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. He recently made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Almost Famous. This morning, he was introduced by Bob Gale (co-writer of Back to the Future film trilogy) as Broadway’s “Marty McFly” in the middle of Times Square, as he emerged from a DeLorean LIVE on ABC’s Good Morning America. First look photos and video of Broadway’s Marty and Doc are available to view and download HERE.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back To The Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Back To The Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen(sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin. Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance with this production.

Tickets for Back To The Future: The Musical are now on sale through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visitinghttps://www.telecharge.com/Broadway/Back-to-the-Future-the-Musical/Overview?AID=BWY001390400.

The critically acclaimed West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical has been seen by 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back To The Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.

The Original Cast Recording of Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum )

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.