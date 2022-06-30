Discover the Best Vegan Prenatal Vitamins

Prenatal vitamins are an essential part of helping mothers have strong, healthy pregnancies. They help to supplement nutrition in meaningful, powerful ways that promote healthy baby growth and healthy pregnancies. The point of prenatal vitamins is to help promote healthy growth for the baby, specifically in areas such as the bones, eyes, brain, and nervous system. These are intended to be taken before, during, and after pregnancy to ensure that the mother has everything she needs to transition healthily to each stage.

When choosing prenatal vitamins, you may be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options out there. If you have been looking for the best vegan prenatal vitamins for your pregnancy journey, here is everything you need to know.

Importance of Alge in Prenatal Vitamins

Vegan supplements are a powerful alternative to non-animal-derived nutritional supplements that can make a huge impact on your life. These supplements can be extracted from plants or even synthesized. Organic vegan sources, however, will always have a natural source. In creating the best prenatal vitamin on the market, you may be surprised to find that algae are actually one of the most powerful sources on the planet for strong nutritional value.

Algae is a general term used to describe a wide array of eukaryotic organisms that are autotrophic and photosynthetic. These incredible organisms fill marine environments and are crucial for supporting life on earth. It’s estimated that algae are responsible for nearly 50% of the earth’s natural oxygen supplies. Not only that, but they are essential for supporting the ecosystems that they occupy because they are such a fundamental part of the food chain.

Algae are one of the Earth’s greatest resources when it comes to creating sustainable ecosystems in some of the largest environments!

But How Can Algae Be Good for You?

So if algae are good for the earth, how does that translate to being good for you and your health, especially during pregnancy? Algae are packed full of one of the most incredible superfood substances on the planet, omega-3 fatty acids. When it comes to omega-3 fatty acids, there are several different types. DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids are thought to be the most beneficial and have the highest nutritional advantages.

These are fatty acids that are typically thought of as being associated with cold water fish like salmon. However, these fish have such high levels of omega-3 in their systems due to the fact that algae are a natural part of their ecosystem. By harvesting omega-3 fatty acids directly from algae, you can get a richer source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids with up to 50% greater absorption.

How Do You Harvest Algae Without Harming the Environment?

The good that algae can do would be quickly undone if it was harvested from the natural ecosystems that they live in. Instead, algae farms provide a safe, sustainable, and planet-forward option for harvesting it. These farms are unique because they can utilize land that has little to no value for agriculture. You don’t need rich soil or even clean, useable water to grow algae – you just need a lot of sunlight.

In fact, sustainable algae farms not only use land that otherwise wouldn’t have a purpose, but they recycle all of their water and use water that is less desirable for farmers. These farms help ensure that nothing goes to waste. While creating the algae in mass quantity, they also help the atmosphere because of their rich oxygen-making qualities.

How Can Vegan Omega-3 Supplements Help?

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA, are extremely beneficial for several aspects of human health. As part of a robust, vegan prenatal vitamin, DHA has been shown to help babies develop healthy eyes, brain, and nervous systems. Not only that, but this incredible supplement does a lot of good for the mother as well. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help bolster immunity, lower the risk of cardiac-related incidents, and repair tissue, which makes them great for maintaining strong, healthy joints.

With powerful vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc, and vitamins A, E, K, and of course B vitamins, this is a powerful prenatal supplement. These vegan prenatal vitamins are designed to help mothers before, during, and after their pregnancy to ensure they have everything they need.

Harvesting the power of planet-based prenatal vitamins by using one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids on the planet is something that continues to help women all over the world. These incredible prenatal vitamins help to support your body in important ways throughout the journey of pregnancy. If you have been looking for a vegan option for prenatal vitamins, you don’t need to look any further.