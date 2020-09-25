MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
enCourage Kids Annual Golf Tournament Brings Joy and Funds to Those Who Need It Most

This week at the Mill River Club in Oyster Bay nearly a hundred participants came out to play at enCourage Kids Seventeenth Annual Golf Tournament. Abiding by the safety protocols, golfers wore masks but that didn’t stop them from laughing, enjoying delicious food high and having a great time with blue skies over head.

The event brought out eager golfers who are true supporters of the organization and the great outdoors. It was a moment during the pandemic that was a positive reflection of all in attendance as mentioned by Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO enCourage Kids Foundation.

“It is important. You know you try to get your money through corporate donations, foundations, and individual donors. But events are still a crucial part of fundraising. It is great that golf tournaments are outside. And today we still gave everybody a mask and hand sanitizer to carry out on to the course with them. The course was really diligent about the spaces and signaget. And I think the golfers had a good time having an opportunity to not only be outside and do something they love, but to also support a great cause.”

The competition was fierce with the Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and Hole in One with eager participants raising additional funds for the charity and claiming prizes at the end of the day.

“I’m truly grateful for everybody who came out and supported our event and especially to our sponsors Excel Global Security, Nouveau Elevator and Cool Breeze Air. It is so important for our organization to keep fundraising during these challenging times as the children who are in the hospitals across the country need our continued support,” said Hall Duncan.

“It was such a wonderful day to be outside and have so many people come out and play for such a wonderful cause. We are so appreciative of everybody’s support and we look forward to seeing everybody soon,” said Hank Celestino, Vice Chairman, L&L Holding Company.

The organization raised over $110,000 that will support their programs in 286 pediatric facilities across the country, in which children and families can have a brighter, more positive hospital experience.

For more information on how to donate please visit here.

Photos by Mychal Watts

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

