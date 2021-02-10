Galentine’s Day Gift Guide

We are all in need of some extra love this year. With just around the corner here are some great ideas to help celebrate if you celebrating Galentine’s Day on February 13. It certainly is nice to gift and treat our girlfriends.

For your fashion lover – Many of us are still away from our friends, so why not give them the feeling of a warm embracing hug with a perfect sweater from Seed to Style. We adore their super stylish Organic Cotton Long Cardigan Sweater. It comes in Sky Blue or Slate and the brand is made with all women of all sizes in mind.

ECOFashion Corp has launched their new affordable, sustainable and inclusive fashion brand, exclusively with leading multiplatform ecommerce retailer, QVC. Your girlfriend will be inspired to pay the love forward when she wears such a lovely design from a certified organic apparel brand. They also carry cropped poncho sweaters, uber soft jersey tops and printed sweatshirt dresses.

For your beauty expert – So many girlfriends right now are experiencing hair drama, so why not give them the gift of relief with PHYTO. The brand is a major hair care player in pharmacies, known for its expertise and unique beauty approach.

PHYTO Volume has 50 years of know-how in selecting plant extractions, and now a new generation can look forward to simple and quick hair solutions by blending in their products to daily routines. Your gal pals will get stronger and more voluminous hair. Say goodbye to flat hair and hello to hair care that delivers a salon look with body and energy.

For your nature lover – Spending time safely and comfortably outdoors has become a top priority for many of our girlfriends. A perfect gift is luxury brand SUNFLOW’s thoughtfully-designed beach chairs.

These incredibly comfortable selections have user-friendly attachments, such as a sunshade and a bottle holder that can accommodate everything from a water bottle to a wine bottle. They are especially easy to carry when you head down to the water or down to the park for some socially-distanced quality time with friends during a Galentine’s picnic.

For your globetrotter – Hyatt Night In is a new collection of signature hotel experiences allowing travelers to plan a short escape or staycation in a socially-distant setting at nearly 70 properties across the country.

Hyatt Night In can be booked now for stays through September 12, 2021, and stays are eligible for standard World of Hyatt benefits, including points redemption and accruing nights toward elite-tier status. Fun gifting can include such things as Cocktails + Breakfast in Bed at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia and Pool Day at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in California.



For your girlfriend completely staying socially-distanced – Tell her about Michaels free online classes with the crafts store. You can do things together from your own apartments like make a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Rose.



Then surprise her with a lunch delivery if she is in New York City. Uber Eats is offering a slate of prix fixe options from iconic restaurants known for hard to get reservations and long wait times. BLT Prime, BLT Steak, Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Cote, Rosemary’s and The Smith will be offering prix fixe menus exclusively on Uber Eats on Galentine’s Day with even more mouth-watering options available from The Fulton, Malibu Farm, ABC Kitchen, ABC Cocina, abcV, Tao and Lavo.

Cover Art by Rinck Content Studio on Unsplash