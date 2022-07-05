Get A Taste Of Hudson Yards

Whet your appetite through September. The restaurants at Hudson Yards are featuring exclusive ticketed events, tastings, classes and special menu items and pairings. Try special seasonal dishes and wines each month, get tickets for one-night-only featured events and grab your friends for beverage programs and seminars.

On The Menu: Rosé All Day

Take a taste of this refreshing summer beverage with reduced fermented red grapes at Hudson Yards Grill, Jibs, Mercado Little Spain, Milos Wine Bar and Queensyard.

Tasting & Classes: Champagne & Oyster Pairings July 27 and here

Special Event:Mediterranean Inspired Dinner at Estiatorio Milos July 20

August:

On The Menu: Fry-Yay!

The best side dish, appetizer or bar staple, be sure to try at Estiatorio Milos, Hudson Yards Grill, Jibs, Mercado Little Spain and Queensyard.

Tasting & Classes: Summer Whites Wine Tastings

Special Event: Tomatina Festival at Mercado Little Spain

September:

On The Menu: Pasta Please

Spaghetti, rigatoni, ravioli and more, order delicious pasta dishes from Hudson Yards Grill, Queensyard and Spanish Diner.

Tasting & Classes: Craft Cocktail Making Classes

Special Event: Sushi Rollin’ at Wild Ink