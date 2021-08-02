Hampton Happenings For August

Friday, August 6th – 5 to 11 pm: Guild Hall Summer GALA 158 Main Street in East Hampton

Celebrate 90 years of artistic excellence. Robert Longo will present A History of the Present, a critical investigation into the span of American history bookended by Abstract Expressionism and the current moment in which we live. Taking over the entire Museum, through 17 monumental, highly labor-intensive charcoal drawings that act as mirrors into history.

Saturday, August 7th – 7 to 11 pm SO FETCH! Southampton Animal Shelter Benefit Gin Lane Beach in Southampton

This summer The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is proud to present a beach party fundraiser hosted by Georgina Bloomberg, Katie McEntee, Kingsley Crawford, Nathania Nisonson, Merritt Piro, Elizabeth Shafiroff and Jessica Fontaine Swift. Dancing on the beach to music by DJ Teal Camner. Wine provided by Winc, a tequila station serving up “DOGaritas” sponsored by Bottle Hampton, Tito’s at the bar while guests treat themselves to vegetarian appetizers catered by Seasons of Southampton. Dessert will be classic Hampton’s Tate’s chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes in a jar by Baked Cravings that party goers will eat around bonfire (smores included!).

Melanie Hamrick, Jose Sebastian== Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s Walk of Hope + 5K Run== Southampton Cultural Center, Southampton, NY== August 5, 2017== ©Patrick McMullan== Photo – Presley Ann/PMC== ==

Sunday, August 8th – 7:45 am 6th Annual Walk of Hope + 5K Run to Defeat Depression The Cultural Center

25 Pond Lane in Southampton Check-in begins at 7:15 am Walk + 5k Run begins at 8:30 am (breakfast treats will be served at 9:15 am). Lace up your sneakers and join Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) as they

set out on the second annual Walk of Hope + 5K Run to Defeat Depression. The USA Track and Field sanctioned event will raise awareness and funds for advanced depression research with every dollar raised going directly to research.

Audrey Gruss founded HDRF in April 2006 in memory of her mother Hope, who struggled with clinical depression. Today, HDRF is the leading nonprofit organization focused solely on depression research. The World Health Organization has declared depression as the leading cause of disability worldwide, but despite its prevalence, depression is still misunderstood, underfunded and under-researched. The mission of the HDRF is to fund innovative neuroscience research into the origins, medical diagnosis, new treatments, and prevention of depression

and its related mood disorders – bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder and suicide. To date, HDRF has provided more than $20 million through over 125 grants for accelerated breakthrough depression research that promises to lead to new and better medications and treatments.

Thursday, August 12th – 6:30 to 8:30 pm Amber Waves, 367 Main Street in Amagansett Amber Waves and the Children’s Museum of the East End invite you to join us as we Celebrate on the Farm. During this elegant, outdoor cocktail party, guests will savor light bites (made from ingredients harvested earlier that day!) and enjoy wine and beer from some of The Hamptons’ most popular vineyards and breweries. Individual tickets begin at $275.

Additional supporter levels are available. All money raised during the event benefits FEEDING FAMILIES, a collaborative initiative that enables Amber Waves to provide its fresh, locally grown produce to the Museum’s ongoing food pantry. Since its inception in the spring of 2020, CMEE’s food pantry has provided groceries to more than 10,000 members of the East End community.

Thursday, August 12th Author’s Night for East Hampton Library, East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street in East Hampton. This summer, the East Hampton Library will once again present its annual Authors Night fundraiser as a series of interactive online Zoom events, from Thursday, August 12 – Sunday, August 15th + tickets will be available online in early summer. Now in its 17th year, Authors Night has grown over its history to become one of the most successful and high-profile library-author events of its kind in America. Authors Night proceeds benefit the East Hampton Library, a private, non-profit organization providing outstanding free library services to the East Hampton community. The funds raised at Authors Night are used for essential programs and services at the Library throughout the year.

Founding Chair: Alec Baldwin

Event Co-Chairs: Dennis Fabiszak + Sheila Rogers

Each one-hour event will be in the format of a conversation with the featured author and a noted interviewer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Friday and Saturday, August 13th + 14th Midsummer Party 50th Anniversary Celebration

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill

Saturday, August 14th – 7 pm Bow Wow Meow Ball 7:00 PM: Special Entertainment + Parade of Animals

From the comfort of your own table, enjoy a special evening in celebration of the cats and dogs of ARF. This year, ARF. invites you to host your own Bow Wow Viewing Party, as grand or small as you desire. We’ll bring the entertainment to you!

Sunday, August 15th – 9 am to 12 Noon 26th Annual Ellen’s Run – Hybrid 5k Race in Southampton

Sunday, August 15th Summer Family Party Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill

Please email benefitevents@parrishart.org for details about any of the upcoming benefit events.

Thursday, August 19th + Friday, August 20th – 7 to 9:30 pm Dan’s 8th Annual GrillHampton {rain or shine}

NYC vs The Hamptons. Novah’s Ark, Scuttlehole Road in Bridgehampton. It’s Hamptons vs NYC as GrillHampton pits 4 East End chefs against 4 Manhattan chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Guests enjoy the great grilled fare, beer and specialty cocktails along with live music and dancing then become part of the action as they vote for the finest food! food! Ticket prices for General Admission are $165 apiece. 21 + older please.

Friday, August 20th – more details to come! Samuel Waxman Ladies Luncheon Collaborating for a Cure

T Bar, 268 Elm Street in Southampton. Guests who attend will enjoy talks with featured guest fashion designer Kobi Halperin.

Saturday, August 21st – 2 pm {batting practice at 12 noon} 72nd Artists and Writers Annual Charity Softball Game, Herrick Park in East Hampton. Artists, writers, celebrities and fans will gather once again to compete in the Annual Artists and Writers Celebrity Softball Game! The longest running charity event in The Hamptons! Thousands

have come to watch the celebs battle it out on the ball field to raise money for East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Education Center, Phoenix House of Long Island and The Retreat.

The game’s hall of fame includes: Alan Alda, Ken Auletta, Alec Baldwin, Ben Bradlee, Carl Bernstein, Steven Breyer, Josh Charles, Bill Clinton, Charles Gwathmey, Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley, Willem de Kooning, Mark Feuerstein, Eli Wallach, Ed Burns, Kristin Davis, B Smith, Matthew Broderick, Rod Gilbert, James Lipton, Marty Lyons, Mike Lupica, Jackson Pollack, Paul Simon, Peter Jennings, Juliet Papa, Regis Philbin, Lori Singer, Roy Scheider, Dick Cavett, Yogi Berra, Donny Deutsch, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, Rudy Giuliani, Jim Leyritz, Jean Reno and Mort Zuckerman. Rain date August 28, 2021!



Saturday, August 21st – Unconditional Love Gala Annual Southampton Animal Shelter Benefit. Hosted by Jean Shafiroff, Honorary Chair Georgina Bloomberg and supported by Junior Chair Katie McEntee and Junior Co-chairs Kingsley Crawford and Nathania Nisonson

Saturday, August 21st – 7 pm 13th Annual SummerDocs Series KICK-OFF Hosted by Series Presenter + HIFF Co-Chairman Alec Baldwin. LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD The John Drew Theater Dina Merrill Pavilion at Guild Hall

158 Main Street in East Hampton. LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD follows 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh – the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler and the only girl in her field – as she rises as an artist, role model, and young woman. Filmed for over 3 years across countless cities and featuring appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and a steady stream of Gen-Z creators, LILY TOPPLES THE WORLD is a coming-of-age story cloaked within a unique portrait of an artist, a story of how passion and artistry can make dreams come true, and an unlikely American tale of a quiet Chinese adoptee who transforms into a global artistic force with over 1 billion YouTube views. From director Jeremy Workman (The World Before Your Feet) and from executive producer Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), in her first film in a producing role.

Saturday, August 21st – 7 to 9:30 pm + Sunday, August 22nd – 6 to 8:30 pm Dan’s 10th Annual GrillHampton {rain or shine} Novah’s Ark Scuttlehole Road in Bridgehampton. The 10th Annual, wildly popular, summer event celebrating the best of the East End’s restaurants and wineries from both the North and South Forks! Ticket prices for General Admission are $175 apiece. 21 + older please.

Bryan Adams, Michael Milken for PCF ©BFA

Saturday, August 28th Annual Prostrate Cancer Foundation GALA Parrish Art Museum

279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. This annual Hamptons gala benefit is to fund the next groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research. Founder Michael Milken will host the event at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill. Past galas have brought to the stage performances by Bryan Adams and John Fogerty. More info to come!

Saturday, August 28th {rain or shine!} Dan’s Clambake. Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Our seaside soiree offering a take on the clambake features chefs from Montauk and the East

End serving up the best of surf, turf and more. Ticket prices for General Admission are $175

apiece. 21 + older please.

Sunday, August 29th through September 5th 2021- 8 to 5 daily OPENING DAY of The 45th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show, Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. The Hampton Classic showcases the highest levels of equestrian show jumping competition at a world-class venue, offering approximately 200 classes throughout the week for horses and riders of all ages and abilities in six show rings. Opening Day is always exciting at the

Hampton Classic and this year’s changes will make it even more so when the show kicks off on Sunday, August 29th.