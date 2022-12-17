Hanukkah Events To Brighten The Holidays

Hanukkah starts December 18 to the 26th. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated around the world. This is the time when miracles can happen, and that anything is possible.

Each night the Menorah is lit for eight consecutive days.

In Manhattan and Brooklyn, there is a small competition for the world’s largest Hanukkah Menorah. The Jewish “Festival of Lights” begins and this starts with the lighting of the largest Menorah in the world. The gold, 400-pound, 32-foot steel structure can be admired both in front of the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan and at the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. Music is played and food is offered. In Manhattan, the event begins at 5:30 pm, on Fridays at 3:30 pm and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. In Brooklyn, the lights will be on at 6:00 pm, on Friday at 3:30 pm and on Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

On Sunday the 18th there will be the unveiling and lighting of 15-foot-tall Menorah at the Seaport Ice Rink. Join artist Yitzchok Moully for the unveiling his new creation on first night of Chanukah from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The gathering will be at the Seaport Ice Rink, located on Seaport Square at 89 South Street, New York, NY. Moully’s public art menorah will make its debut as part of “Chanukah on Ice,” the annual celebration hosted by Chabad of Wall Street, the Jewish Learning Experience and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Over the last seven years, Yitzchok Moully has been creating Chanukah-inspired public art in the NewYork, New Jersey and Miami areas. What started out as large canvas paintings soon transformed into life-size wall murals, which, before anyone could say, “Spin the dreidel!” had morphed into an interactive mural as well.

Last year, Moully’s menorah evolved into a real life three-dimensional “human” menorah. On 5th Avenue in Manhattan, outside the Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn, and at theAmerican Dream Mall in New Jersey, men, women and children, Jewish and non-Jewish, were invited to step up to the 10-foot tall, 17-foot wide Living Lights menorah, each of whose eight enormous lights could only be activated by human touch. And, when all eight were lit in unison by friends or family or perfect strangers, a surprise light show was unleashed, celebrating the truth that the collective light of hUmaNITY is far greater than the sum of its parts!

On the 19th Chanukah on Ice. Ice skate to festive Chanukah Music with a DJ and live band, giant Ice Menorah will be lit, and boxed dinner including delicious Chanukah donuts. Attendees will need to comply with the rink’s Covid rules. The start time is 6pm to 9pm. RSVP online: $28 admission; $35 with skate rental.

Chanukah Party on Wednesday, December 21st at 6pm at Richard Tucker Square (opposite Lincoln Center) Columbus Avenue & W 66th Street from 11am-7pm Featuring Chanukah giveaways Live Music, Donuts, Latkes, Gelt and more.

On Sunday December 18th Chanukah Wonderland for Young Families! At the Waterline Square Club, At the 675 W 59th St, from 4:30-6:30pm geared to children ages 2-9. RSVP: chabadpod.com/wonderland