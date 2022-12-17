Potato Latke’s, Moroccan Donuts For Hanukkah From WoodSpoon 

With the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah beginning Sunday, December 18th, I wanted to share some holiday specials for your consideration courtesy of WoodSpoon by one of their distinguished, Israeli home chefs, Alon Hadar.

Home chef Alon is an expert in healthy, traditional Jerusalem food. Through his creations, Chef Alon takes his diners on a tour of Jerusalem’s culinary landscape. When it comes to Hanukkah, he provides authentic dishes that all can delight in, delivered right to one’s doorstep!

For Hanukkah, home chef Alon will be offering:

Sfinj (Moroccan donuts)

2 lb unbleached all-purpose flour

8 ounces Baker’s yeast

4 tbsp sugar

3 cups water

2 tsp salt

1/2 cup neutral oil (grape or canola)

1 tbsp salt

3 cups canola/grape oil for deep frying

A plate or bowl with granulated sugar mix with smoke cinnamon for sprinkling

1.) Put the flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large bowl and mix. Add the water and oil and mix with your hands for about three minutes, until a homogeneous and smooth dough is formed. Cover with plastic wrap and set the dough aside until it doubles in volume. Yes doubles! We recommend putting to bowl in warm area in the kitchen.

2.) With wet hands “drop” the dough, cover again with plastic wrap and again waiting for the volume to double. Repeat the operation once more.

For Frying

3.) Heat oil for frying in a wide pot. Pinch a piece of dough with wet hands, break it off with the other hand, make a small hole in the center and place it in the hot oil. It is very important not to pat the dough or touch it too much, so that it remains airy. Fry until golden.

Zucchini Latke

2 large zucchini (about 1-pound), shredded

1 small onion, shredded

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup matzo meal

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Olive Oil for frying

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoon chopped dill

1/4 cup diced cucumber

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine zucchini, onions, eggs, matzo meal and salt and stir to combine.

Step 2

Heat ¼-inch oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Drop by 2 tablespoons full and lightly press down to flatten. Fry for about 4 to 6 minutes per side or until nicely browned. Remove and drain on paper towels. Continue with remaining batter.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, dill, cucumber, lemon juice and salt and stir. Serve Tzatziki alongside Latkes.

Potato Latke

2 large potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters

1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters

2 eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt), plus more for sprinkling

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Safflower or other oil, for frying

Step 1

Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc, grate the potatoes and onion. Transfer the mixture to a clean dishtowel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible.

Step 2

Quickly, transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.

Step 3

In a medium heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, pour in about ¼ inch of the oil. Once the oil is hot use a heaping tablespoon to drop the batter into the hot pan, cooking in batches. Use a spatula to flatten and shape the drops into discs. When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Chef Alon joined WoodSpoon to have more freedom to express his culinary passion. WoodSpoon is a platform for customers to enjoy a wide variety of homestyle meals from over 300 Home Chefs, allowing people to enjoy home cooked meals from their homeland and give the chefs an opportunity to share their craft with the world and flourish in their own businesses. The most popular cuisines on the platform are Israeli, Caribbean, Italian, and American, with many Home Chefs offering flavor fusions. Additionally, Chef Alon Hadar’s background in New York City’s culinary scene includes working as one of the head chefs at the popular, Israeli restaurant Homemade by Miriam in Tribeca.