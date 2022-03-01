He Says: Broadway’s Revival of The Music Man Entertains Charmingly

Well, here it is boys and girls, that crisp new revival of Meredith Willson’s corny 1957 musical, The Music Man, coming on strong and slick, just like its leading man, “The Greatest Showman,” Hugh Jackman (Broadway’s The Boy From Oz). It’s the big-ticket item of the Broadway season, with sales and seat prices flying higher than one can imagine at the Winter Garden Theatre. It’s a salesman-like dream, packaging a big movie star with a Broadway darling kicking up their heels in a good ol’ fashioned musical. It’s a guaranteed win-win for Broadway, but the question that hangs in the air is basically, like any salesman, good or bad, would know, “is it really worth the hype?”

I will admit, right off the bat, that I have never taken a full-on shine to this musical, even when I saw it so well done at the Kennedy Center in 2019 with Norm Lewis and the wondrous Jessie Mueller in the two lead roles. I have never watched the 1962 film version of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man in my life, which starred Robert Preston (“Victor Victoria“) and Shirley Jones. The show seems sweet but I never can quite recall, off the top of my head, any of the numerous songs that made it into my obsessional frontmezzjunkies orbit, except of course the iconic “76 Trombones” and I can’t say that song causes my musical mind to go all misty with adoration. I did almost have the chance to march into the town of River City, Iowa, and see the musical when it was produced a few seasons ago at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada. I heard through the theatrical grapevine that the production, starring Daren A. Herbert and Danielle Wade (and, hilariously, my namesake, Steve Ross as the Mayor of River City), was “irresistible” (NOW Magazine), reminded us all of “the joy of the Stratford Festival” (Toronto Star), but I never did, in the end, make it over to River City, via Stratford, Ontario.

I know this could be seen as blasphemy, to admit that I never found my way to be in utter rapture of this all-American musical. It just doesn’t grab hold like some of the other classic ones that find their way back to the Broadway stage, usually (and preferably) when a high-wattage actor gets an inkling to play one of these historic iconic parts and stream rolls the whole show onto the stage. I mean, I get it. Who’d say no to Jackman wanting to star in this, or any classic stage musical for that matter? The idea on its own sells tickets, but I’m not sure I was ever excited by this particular show, regardless of its star, being revived. But here it is, and standing right behind it, ready to usher them all onto that stage, is famed theatrical director Jerry Zaks, just like he did so magnificently with the divine Bette Midler in the much more overall fun revival of that other classic stage show, Hello, Dolly!

Hugh Jackman and the cast of Broadway’s The Music Man. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

No surprise there, and right by his side is the outrageously good choreographer, Warren Carlyle, a craftsman who can’t help but find excitement and precision in every classic show he touches, like She Loves Me and Kiss Me, Kate. He also can find the same in the quiet (and expansive) recesses of the River City library, even when the cast is continually, and adorably shhhh’d. These two pros seem to know exactly what to do to please, particularly with this type of old-fashioned musical and the wildly talented enormous cast that have been pulled together to do their will.

The Music Man does work, just like Bette Midler’s Dolly extravaganza. It sings and struts its stuff with simple strong precision, playing complete homage to Willson’s small-town values quite perfectly while offering up some technically challenging and awe-inspiring upbeat movements guaranteed to make you smile with glee. I mean, that library number and the book tossing that fills the air is just so thrilling and robust that it dazzles. It’s a wonder to take in, just like that acrobatic waiter dance number did so perfectly in Hello, Dolly! It’s one of those theatrical ‘you gotta see it to believe it’ kinda moments that make you happy you’re sitting in your high-priced seat taking it in live and in-person. It just wouldn’t, or shouldn’t be translated for the small streaming screen we got accustomed to since March of 2020.

The production’s dancing and singing truly are a spectacle to behold, with a cast that elevates the material that I think, in general, is perfectly fine and good, but not as magnificent as many suggest. Give or take a few songs, here and there, many of the numbers feel like fun exercises in construction, but few really take advantage of the star power on stage other than the mechanics of good singing and charm. Hugh has that in spades, but beyond that, he and triple-threat Sutton Foster (Broadway’s Anything Goes) as the stern librarian Marian, are almost wasted. Almost, but not completely.

Sutton Foster, Benjamin Pajak, Hugh Jackman, and the cast of Broadway’s The Music Man. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Foster’s Balzac frown, as she sees through this salesman’s charm, is as adorable as when she flips that frown upside down and starts liking that man who found a way to make her young brother smile. Her singing is absolutely lovely, not surprisingly, and her connection to all around her is completely endearing. Also not surprisingly. Her “Goodnight, My Someone” will fill you up fully, as with her duet with Jackman near the end of the show when love conquers all and everyone sings a happy tune. “Till There Was You” is sweet and delicious, but not the greatest challenge, I imagine, for any of these high-end performers. But it is appealing to skip along with them for a little more than two hours, smiling it all in while singing, “Gary, Indiana” out the door into the streets of New York City.

Standing alongside these two twinkling stars, the rest of the cast is perfection in diction, dance, and their attention to detail. The gossip ladies of the town (Linda Mugleston, Garrett Long, Jessica Sheridan, and Rema Webb) and their nonsense singing weave their way magnificently in and around one another like pro-hens. As fantastic as that barber quartet’s sublime harmonies and connection (Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, and Eddie Korbich). But where is that moment when Jackman and Foster really can unpack and vocally shine, beyond exhibiting great chemistry and charm? I just don’t think this show has it inside itself to offer up anything beyond what is delivered here so reasonably.