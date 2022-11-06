Holidays at Hudson Yards: Free Photos with Santa, Millions of Twinkling Lights and Festive Entertainment Experiences

Hudson Yards today announced its 2022 Holiday Program kicking off on November 14th with a wide range of programming for the whole family. Set in an awe-inspiring light display aptly named “Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo” featuring over two million twinkling lights sparkling throughout the neighborhood, visitors are invited to celebrate the joyous occasion with unique events all season long including FREE photos with Santa, holiday shopping, celebratory dining, the return of “Santa’s Secret,” an immersive speakeasy experience (21+), and more.

“Hudson Yards is among the most magical places to experience the holiday season in New York City,” said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President at Hudson Yards. “We’re excited for New Yorkers and visitors from around the globe to celebrate with us and enjoy one of our favorite traditions with the return of more than two million twinkling lights to Hudson Yards through our ‘Shine Bright’ display, as well as experience our exceptional seasonal programming.”

Shine Bright Only at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo

From November 14th until January 8th, the neighborhood will once again be adorned with 115-miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees dressed to create a gleaming forest for visitors to explore, 16′-tall, illuminated set-pieces in the shape of hot air balloons arranged throughout the Public Square and Gardens and a 32′-hot-air-balloon centerpiece suspended in The Great Room of The Shops & Restaurants.

“Wells Fargo is proud to partner with Hudson Yards to provide these amazing holiday experiences for all to enjoy,” said Pam Batalis, Senior Vice President of Sponsorships & Brand Engagement for Wells Fargo. “Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo has quickly become a must-do holiday activity whether you live, work, or play in NYC.”

Seasonal Holiday Events

Wells Fargo Winterscape (Level 1) – Visitors are welcomed to a world of snow and ice as they go on a magical and immersive journey that celebrates the winter season.

Selfies with Santa (Level 4) – Santa is flying his sleigh to The Shops & Restaurants to meet with children, friends and families from across the world on December 5-9th and 12-16th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A winter wonderland featuring Santa and his sleigh will be located on Level 4 by H&M and Zara. Meeting Santa is FREE and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Santa’s Helpers will take complimentary photos with guests’ cameras or guests can take their own photos. For more information, please visit: https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/events/photos-santa-claus.

Santa’s Secret (Level 5) – Journey to the North Pole through seven immersive installations, leading to Santa’s Secret Speakeasy complete with Christmas cocktails, a live band, and a jaw-dropping variety show featuring ballet, burlesque, and more – all with a holiday twist. A festive cocktail bar and treats along with not-to-miss photo opp. backdrops makes this an unforgettable evening. Shows are every Thursday to Sunday at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, from November 25th to December 31st, with two additional shows on Wednesday December 21st and 28th. To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit: SantasSecret.com

Visa’s Holiday Shopping Reward

From November 14th to December 31st, all Visa cardholders can take advantage of a limited-time holiday offer. While supplies last, receive a $50 Hudson Yards gift card by spending $250 or more in the same day on a valid Visa card at The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards, and by showing same-day receipts to the concierge on Level 1 to redeem the offer. Terms & Conditions apply. Visa cardholders can also unlock a variety of exclusive shopping and dining benefits at Hudson Yards by visiting Visa.com/HudsonYards.

Additionally, on December 5th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards are hosting a one-night only Sip & Shop event for Visa cardholders. The event will feature a live DJ, champagne bars, lite bites, and exclusive shopping offers, as well as additional perks and giveaways for Visa cardholders. A VIP lounge is also available for Visa mobile wallet users. For more information, please visit: https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/events/sip-shop-presented-visa

For more information about holiday events at Hudson Yards, please visit: hudsonyardsnewyork.com/shine-bright-hudson-yards