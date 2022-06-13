How Does Enjin Work?

The popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been recently rising both among investors and the public. Since its launch in 2017, enjin has been a sector-leader platform offering empowerment to its users. To use NFTs, you’ll need a platform to generate them, a platform to sell them on, and a wallet to exchange and manage them.

Regarding what is enjin coin, it is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 coin whose underlying Enjin technology enables an ecosystem for NFTs, games, and other decentralized apps. This means that the coin handles not only transactions but also smart contracts. Enjin company originally structured the enjin coin to work with games; however, you may use it as money and trade normally and trade NFTs with the Enjin wallet. Gamers, for example, can purchase items in Enjin that can be used in various games and are readily traded or sold in an open online marketplace.

Enjin offers a complete all-around solution for launching NFT initiatives that will help you establish new sources of revenue and accelerate your business’s growth. Enjin first tested the Raiden Network, Ethereum’s equivalent of the Lightning Network, before electing to develop its scaling solution, termed Efinity.

Features of Enjin

The following features complement what is enjin coin, alongside the definitions above.

Ability to generate and control virtual goods

Developers using enjin can create their unique cryptocurrencies in full support of the Enjin Coin, making cryptocurrencies and gamification easier to integrate into the game world.

Developers who utilize the Enjin platform to mint must also use Enjin Coin. ENJ tokens are removed from their wallets and sealed inside the assets they create. For that reason, they are expelled from the market, establishing scarcity, and having a good use case for the token.

Software Development kits (SDK)

Enjin offers multiple software development kits for game engine softwares and other platforms. Developers all over the world can therefore connect their existing projects easily or create entirely new ones as a result of this.

Smart wallet

Enjin offers a wallet for blockchain assets that integrates smoothly with apps and games. It has the most features among many digital wallets globally, with over 1 million downloads.

Other features include the effinity, which will enable transactions of ERC-20 and ERC-1155 tokens to be quick and free. The Enjin beam can deliver big numbers of NFTs/FTs to consumers with a simple QR code scan using this digital asset distribution mechanism. Through enjin, Users can find, purchase, and sell special and unique blockchain products online, with over 10 million digital objects in the marketplace.

How to use enjin

Enjin is also looking into use instances in the loyalty points and real estate sectors, albeit its primary use cases are in the gaming market, where it provides tokenization of the worth of in-game assets.

Enjin’s connectivity with Eth-based defi platforms have added to the platform’s functionality, letting users deposit ENJ and earn a return. In contrast, others loan their ENJ while being safeguarded by Ethereum smart contracts. ENJ could also be added to other decentralized exchange liquidity pools to provide additional yield farming opportunities.

Buying Enjin

Enjin isn’t available on every cryptocurrency exchange, but it is on some of the most prominent ones, including Coinbase, Binance.US (available in 43 states), Gemini, and Kraken. The user must have an account in the above exchange platforms, after which they select the enjin coin on the list of assets. Adding a payment method and the amount completes the buying exercise. When you already own Enjin and have it in your trading wallet, you can sell it quickly by navigating the UI and selecting your preferred payment method.

Enjin transaction speeds will vary depending on Ethereum network congestion. According to Kraken, Enjin Coin transactions involve roughly five minutes to process on average and need 20 confirmations.

Choosing and using ENJ wallets

Because the infrastructure surrounding ERC-20 tokens is well-developed, numerous wallets can hold Enjin Token. Users should select the wallet that best meets their needs for security and functionality.

You’ll need to have an Ethereum wallet that is compatible with ERC-20 tokens to store ENJ. Your existing exchange account likely supports this sort of cryptocurrency, program wallet, or hardware wallet, be sure to double-check before sending as faults are unlikely to be fixed.

Alternatively, the Enjin Blockchain Wallet, a mobile-friendly software wallet, can be used. If you’re interested in the gaming NFTs on the Enjin Marketplace, the Enjin has optimized their wallet for both bitcoin assets and NFTs.

Is it possible to mine Enjin

Because Enjin coin does not function on its blockchain, there is no way to mine it directly. Because Enjin is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain, Ethereum miners are responsible for securing and powering it.

On the other hand, miners can mine Enjin tokens. Enjin uses the Proof of Work consensus algorithm. The mining procedure is nearly identical to mining Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies using an ASIC unit or perhaps a GPU (although this is far less profitable). One cannot stake enjin tokens since the ENJ network uses a PoW consensus mechanism, meaning miners rather than stakers are used to reach an agreement.