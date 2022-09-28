Jay Armstrong Johnson’s “I Put A Spell On You: ALIVE at Sony Hall” announces cast

Dress up and get spooky for Broadway’s biggest Halloween event of the year! Jay Armstrong Johnson’s annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You returns LIVE at New York City’s Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Broadway stars joining this year’s adventure include Major Attaway (Aladdin), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), two time Grammy Winning, Drama Desk and Lortel Nominated Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Julia Madison (Godspell), Tomás Matos (Hadestown, Fire Island), Krysta Rodriguez (Into the Woods, Halston), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (The Intern), Heath Saunders (Company), James Scully (Netflix’s You, Fire Island), Tony Award winner Britton Smith (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and more still to be announced.

In their search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York. The show begins at 8 pm Eastern (doors open at 7:30 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party. Embrace the evening by joining us in your favorite Halloween garb and enter our costume contest to win prizes.



I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE at Sony Hall is presented by Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tickets start at $35 for the dance floor and are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC’s Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Rounding out the cast are Sydney Allie, Marie Baramo, Tanah Becker, Olivia Cece, Kia Danielle, Zachary Eisenberg, Tyler Eisenreich, Zachary Flores, Olivia Griffin, Natalie Hinds, Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Darriel Johnakin, Erin Kei, Kolton Krouse, Markelle Leigh, Grace LeMieux, Hector Juan Maisonet, Maddox Martin, Nick Nazzaro, Natalia Nievesm, Kathryn Priest, Gabriel Andrew Reyes, Celeste Rose, Sydnie Roy, Jamal Shuriah, Michael Sylvester, Olivia Tarchick, Christopher Tipps, Jamaal Wade, Erin Weinberger, Robyn Williams and Zach Williams.

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit broadwaycares.org/spell for information.

I Put a Spell on You is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and DW. The production is written by Johnson and directed by Ahmad Simmons, who also is supervising choreographer for the show.