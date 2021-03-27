Just Call Me Sergio

In 1990, Mexican-born Sergio Kardenas landed his first industry job – as a day player on a Mexican Soap Opera.

Sergio Kardenas

He was, as they say hooked. Fascinated by the industry and the players therein, he soon found himself something of a regular on the Hollywood-party circuit. “I found myself at a Ru Paul party and became friends with Mary Wilson of The Supremes and celebrity-scribe Mark Bego.

“Was it fun? Definitely … but, I was taking distinct mental notes all the while.” I knew that this was what I wanted to do,” adds Kardenas.

With influences as diverse as KISS, Quiet Riot, Pat Benatar and Marlon Brando, Kardenas was dedicated to finding his own path… and, his own voice.

Kardenas gravitated towards creating music. Inspired by a dedicated collection of friends, include Gary Austin (founder of the Groundlings); Wendi Mackenzie (vocal coach/The Moody Blues); Debra Wilson (from MadTv); and, Gina Vetro (pianist from Dead Or Alive), Kardenas soon found himself in the studio creating his own music, with songs marvelously titled “Painted Like The Vatican.”

His results: Big and Bold; heavily influenced by EDM music and drawing inspiration from the likes of Cerrone and Giorgio Moroder.

Kardenas created an album’s worth of music and called in Transcendental. A track, “Rollercoaster” gained immediate notoriety with the clubs and DJs in Europe.

A dedicated followed of SiriusXM (their Studio 54 channel is a big favorite), Kardenas is now narrowing the choices for a domestic label to issue his music … as well as creating more. “I know the record industry has changed dramatically in the last five years, but having seen my music being received so positively, I want the right for it and get it to as many people as possible.”

“Watching the dancers in a club dance to your music.” He adds. “There’s really nothing else like it. The satisfaction was quite overwhelming.”

While his music might sound like the musings of an out-all-night 24/7 personality, Karedenas, a dedicated reader, might as well be home early, curled up with a copy of the New Yorker.

“I’m always creating; brainstorming that next artistic intersection,” he says

While the quarantine has definitely sidelined some promotional plans; Kardenas and his team are moving full steam ahead with an action plan for when the pandemic is officially declared over.”

www.sergiokardenas.com

photos courtesy dis COMPANY]