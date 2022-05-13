Life on Edge – A Perfect Day in New York City

New York City is full of so many wonderful things to do. This summer take it to the next level with a visit to Edge.

In the heart of Hudson Yards is this is ultimate destination that will inspire you and makes dream come true.

Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located at 30 Hudson Yards, with a one-of-a-kind design. It’s suspended in mid-air, giving you the feeling of floating in the sky with 360-degree views you can’t get anywhere else.

But it is just so much more than just the tech specs on a tourist pamphlet. A visit here makes your heart soar. Once you step into the elevator and dash up to 100 stories in the sky you are lifted to a new mental height. It’s euphoric to experience the grand display. The elevator doors open and you step into a sun drenched room that leads you to the stunning view.

A general admission ticket grants an afternoon of sweet joy. Blissfully take in the surroundings of the most exciting city in the world as you look through the frameless glass panels that boldly angle outward. Several points on the deck allow for photo opportunities. Capture the moment for history as you look out over the Hudson River and all the way down to The Statue of Liberty. Then head west and see The Empire State Building in the most beautiful way. It all mesmerizes your senses to see the world in such a lovely way.

Bright sunshine even shines on you as you step onto The Glass Floor. Look down and feel like you are floating in air as you see the street below you. Look 100 stories down from the thrilling glass floor and then head over to the bar. Buy a glass of champagne and then head back out to sip as you toast your glass in the air.

An afternoon at Edge is a perfect day for all ages and each person will feel inspired. This is just not just your usual tourist destination. This is a Big Apple bit of magic that everyone should take the time to feel the magic.

To buy tickets today and to reserve your own visit please visit here.