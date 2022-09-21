My View: No One At Our Table Asked “Where’s The Beef”? Peter Cincotti Opens at Cafe Carlyle

The piano at Cafe Carlyle didn’t have Peter’s name affixed to it like the Steinway did at Birdland when Peter appeared there last year. However, Peter has left his mark in the legendary Cafe with his current residency at the hotel which started last night. Imagine Billy Joel, Harry Connick Jr., Lang Lang, Manilow, and Jerry Lee Lewis on the same piano bench and it will give you an idea of the kind of exciting music at a Cincotti performance. There is nothing better than that special bond and coordination a singer/pianist has. The fingers know exactly how to wrap around the vocals and it becomes a magical seamless duet. Peter is one of the best practitioners of this kind of music speciality. With a good dose of original tunes to alternate with the standards and Peter’s dashing charisma it becomes quite an event. We were with our friends Greg & Penny Sherry who are good friends of Peter. Greg is the owner with brother Marc of the famed Old Homestead Steak Restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City. One thing for sure last night….No one at our table (including music director Ron Abel) asked the question “Where’s The Beef”? after Peter’s exciting performance at Cafe Carlyle.

As an added treat, Peter invited audience member Jessica Vosk to join him for a number, and at one point Peter introduced Award-winning songwriter/performer Victoria Shaw his co- writer of a song Cincotti performed during the show ….One word for the evening……WOW!