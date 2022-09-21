MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: No One At Our Table Asked "Where's The Beef"? Peter Cincotti Opens at Cafe Carlyle

The piano at Cafe Carlyle didn’t have Peter’s name affixed to it like the Steinway did at Birdland when Peter appeared there last year.  However,  Peter has left his mark in the legendary Cafe with his current residency at the hotel which started last night. Imagine Billy Joel, Harry Connick Jr., Lang Lang, Manilow, and Jerry Lee Lewis on the same piano bench and it will give you an idea of the kind of exciting music at a Cincotti performance.  There is nothing better than that special bond and coordination a singer/pianist has.  The fingers know exactly how to wrap around the vocals and it becomes a magical seamless duet.  Peter is one of the best practitioners of this kind of music speciality.  With a good dose of original tunes to alternate with the standards and Peter’s dashing charisma it becomes quite an event.   We were with our friends Greg & Penny Sherry who are good friends of Peter.  Greg is the owner with brother Marc of the famed Old Homestead Steak Restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City.  One thing for sure last night….No one at our table (including music director Ron Abel) asked the question “Where’s The Beef”? after Peter’s exciting performance at Cafe Carlyle.

As an added treat, Peter invited audience member Jessica Vosk to join him for a number, and at one point Peter introduced Award-winning songwriter/performer Victoria Shaw his co- writer of a song Cincotti performed during the show ….One word for the evening……WOW!

PENNY SHERRY & EDA SOROKOFF

OUR TABLE
RON ABEL, EDA SOROKOFF, PENNY SHERRY, GREG SHERRY, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

STEPHEN SOROKOFF, JESSICA VOSK, RON ABEL

JESSICA VOSK & GREG SHERRY

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & PETER CINCOTTI

PETER CINCOTTI & EDA SOROKOFF

AVA LOCKNER, EDA SOROKOFF, VICTORIA SHAW

CINCOTTI at BIRDLAND

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

