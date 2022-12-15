Nested Exchanges; What They Are and What Are Their Potential Risks?

Nested Exchanges; What They Are and What Are A nested exchange contains no personal machinery for exchange. These exchanges rely on further exchanges for crypto assets to be transferred. Now, compare this scenario with a bank. They accept deposits from you in the form of money and transfer that sum into another official bank. They do so to earn an arbitrage commission through the transaction. Why does an individual opt for them? Basically, due to not having a complicated Know Your Customer process, and are not answerable to the system.

You may also look at the image for a general overview.

Lawmakers are forecasting an integrated future with virtual assets due to cryptocurrency exchanges that are regulated. In the absence of these exchanges that use a base of Know Your Customer, any agency of the government would not be able to know the movement inward or outward of the territory of the state. Although the anarchists find it suitable, it also fuels terrorism, the black market, and other illegal activities. Bad actors are also finding substitutes to stop this process based on Know Your Customer.

Nested crypto exchanges operate quite simply. An organization or individual signs up with an official exchange. These accounts are then utilized to provide commercial services to 3rd parties via nested accounts. You can also call these exchanges instant ones because they contain numerous accounts at various exchanges. Some exchanges demand documents for identification, and others may ask for no verification at all, which makes them the most suitable option for cybercriminals, such as ransomers and scammers. Some of these exchanges facilitate crypto trading by getting fiat money from individuals.

How Can You Differentiate a Nested Exchange from A Decentralized Exchange?

At 1st glimpse, both of them show great resemblance. A DEX requires no Know Your Customer process, while a nested exchange may have a weak or meager Know Your Customer mechanism. Anyhow, their transaction handling method varies. A DEX establishes a direct connection between trading parties (buyers & sellers) or utilizes liquidity pools. Traded cryptos are never taken in possession by the exchange. Rather, the entire process is handled by Smart Contracts. Meanwhile, nested exchanges are the direct custodian of someone’s digital currencies and get the services of another platform. In addition, every single transaction is backtracked to the account that became the source, providing us with the essential clarity that cannot be seen on a nested exchange.

Potential Risks Attached to Nested Exchanges

The potential risk of a nested exchange is abuse by unlawful organizations. Cash is conveniently convertible into digital currency by bad actors in the absence of Know Your Customer or a mechanism that prevents money laundering. Additionally, the funds raised with these exchanges may be utilized to assist such fraudsters. Therefore, in case of intentionally using these services may lead you to face legal actions from legislative agencies. There is also a possibility of funds freezing or being blocked by the authorities if those service providers are taken into custody or if any other legal action is taken against them.

Besides this, a nested exchange continues to slip around as the lawful entities until the revealing of the truth. And because they are not regulated, the rug is more likely to be pulled and a scammer to be run away along with your funds.

The simplest way to determine whether the exchange is nested or not is to have a glimpse at the process of signing up for the first time. If the exchange is nested, you are not required to provide much detail because nothing comes closer to the KYC mechanism adopted by the regulated exchanges.

Nested exchanges also offer multiple rates as choices. It means that nested accounts are utilized with different regulatory exchanges.

Through a nested exchange, you might be liable for terrorism financing.

There are chances of losing crypto holdings if the exchange is closed down by the authorities.

A nested exchange is considered to be a headache that is being prepared to be treated by the state and regulatory exchanges. This is something that is of no use unless someone is indulged in unlawful activities. And while the purpose behind the development of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin – the leading cryptocurrency – was to provide privacy, they had no intention at all to provide criminal anonymity being offered by these nested exchanges.