Opening August 4th Showstoppers NYC Highlights the Costumes of Stage and Screen

They say clothes make the person, but in a show they tell you who a character is. Starting August 4th for 8 weeks you can get up close and personal with your favorite costumes from the stage & screen! The world-renowned design firm Thinc Design has transformed 234 West 42nd Street into an immersive maze featuring more than 100 of the industry’s most beautiful and complex garments. As guests make their way through the exhibit, they will get to see the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen.

Explore over 20,000 square feet of jaw-dropping costumes, interactive installations, and demonstrations. Costumes confirmed are from: DRAGUS MAXIMUS, SANTA FE OPERA, THE CHER SHOW, SIX, HURRY UP, WE’RE DREAMING, THE MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY, HEARTBEAT OPERA, ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY, WHIPPED CREAM, A SOLDIER’S PLAY, CAVE OF THE HEART, BROADWAY CARES / EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS, THE LION KING, NO TIME TO DIE, SIGNATURE THEATER, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, AMERICAN BALLET THEATER, GOLDEN CHILD, NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES, COME FROM AWAY, BROADWAY BARES, DICKINSON, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, FROZEN, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, WICKED, RESPECT, ALADDIN, NEW YORK CITY BALLET, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY, CHICAGO, SAN FRANCISCO BALLET, BARD SUMMERSCAPE, THE BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK, PLAYBILL, RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY CIRCUS® and STARLIGHT EXPRESS.

Costume makers and experts will be on-site demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process. This one-of-a-kind, immersive exhibition can only be seen in New York City’s vital Theatre District. All proceeds from the exhibition will raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which continues to support one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry.

Tickets are not available for purchase at the door. Tickets can only be purchased in advance and masks are required. The cost is $29 for adults and $24 for seniors, students and children.