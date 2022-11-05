MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Spectacular Factory a Holiday Multiverse Opens In Time For The Holidays

Spectacular Factory a Holiday Multiverse Opens In Time For The Holidays

Spectacular Factory, opens on November 19 and runs to January 8, 2023 at ARTECHOUSE Studio, 439 West 15th Street. The festive immersive experience is filled with magic, joy, and wonder, and is sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

Spectacular Factory will immerse guests of all ages into an imaginative multiverse of holiday villages. Visitors will float among giant swinging jingle bells, crash the party of a thousand nutcrackers, join a thrilling train ride through holiday wreaths, take a spin in the candy cane carousel and more!

While traversing through the imaginative holiday world created by ARTECHOUSE Studio, visitors are invited to be part of the Spectacular Factory even further by assembling magical holiday gifts via the ARTECHOUSE XR app and can stop by the XR Bar to enjoy a full range of specialty holiday-themed beverages and cocktails augmented by captivating extended reality experiences.

