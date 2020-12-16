Thank-God Restauranteurs Finally Shout Back!

From Duffy Square to Cuomo’s Midtown East office the shout of “Save our restaurants! Save our jobs! was heard.”

Hundreds of restaurant owners, workers and industry leaders fought back and held a rally to protest Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s prejudice to the the city that use to never sleep. The recent closure of indoor dining during the holidays, is intentionally cruel and why the industry has taken so long to protest is the shocking fact.

Restaurants that would have over 200 employees are now down to 30.

Over 300,000 people have lost their jobs already. A report from the New York State Restaurant Association says that nearly two-thirds of the restaurants are likely to close by the end of the year. The NYC Hospitality Alliance found nearly 87% of businesses couldn’t pay their full rent in August and by October 88% stiffed their landlords. Nearly 6,000 businesses have already closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

With only 1.43 percent of recent known COVID-19 exposures in Manhattan, why are we being punished?

Thanks to the leadership of New York City the Marriott is laying off 850 employees at its New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square. More than 1,200 employees at the New York Marriott Marquis were furloughed, but now this brings the number up to 2,050. The Marriott did however keep health benefits for all these employees.