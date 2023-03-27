Celebrities
The Glorious Corner
SLY REVIVED — (via Rolling Stone) Sly Stone, the enigmatic R&B/funk icon, will share his story in a new memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), arriving Oct. 17 via Questlove’s new publishing imprint, AUWA Books.
Stone co-wrote the new book with Ben Greeman, who’s written memoirs with George Clinton, Brian Wilson, and Questlove (he helped the Roots drummer with his three other books, too). Questlove — who’s directing a documentary about Stone — will also pen a foreword for Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).
In a statement, Stone said, “For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story. I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”
Born Sylvester Stewart, Stone’s music career began when he was a child, singing in a gospel quartet with his siblings. In the Sixties, he worked as a radio DJ in the Bay Area, forming various soul groups, including the extremely successful Sly and the Family Stone. The group’s debut,A Whole new Thing, arrived in 1967, and that same year they released their first major hit, “Dance to the Music,” which anchored the band’s second album. Between 1967 and and 1982, Sly and the Family Stone released 10 albums, including classics like Stand! and There’s a Riot Goin; On.
But after the dissolution of the Family Stone, Stone struggled to find success as a solo artist while simultaneously battling drug addiction. Though he got sober, he receded from public life, making only sporadic appearances, like the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a performance at the 2006 Grammys. In 2011, Stone released a new solo album, I’m Back! Family and Friends; in 2016, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) is one of several books on the initial slate for Questlove’s new AUWA Books venture. (The Farrar, Straus and Giroux imprint takes its name, by the way, from the bird-call noise Prince used on songs like “Baby I’m a Star” and “Eye No.”) Also on the docket: Questlove’s new book, Hip-Hop Is History, and a book from TikTok star Drew Afualo (both out in 2024).
This is major news for sure. If you’re of a certain age, Sly Stone’s music was the best. The true of story of what actually happened should be cataclysmic. The stories I’ve heard over the years encompass almost everything good and bad about the music industry. I hope the curtain is finally pulled back in this instance.
TICKET TO YOUNG — (Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Count Neil Young among those musicians who blame escalating ticket prices for ruining the concert industry. “It’s over. The old days are gone,” Young declared in a message posted to his Neil Young Archives website. “I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers.”
The acclaimed rocker’s message was accompanied by a story about the Cure and their recent battle with Ticketmaster. The ticketing giant earned the scorn of the goth rock band and their fans by adding several fees to ticket prices for the Cure’s upcoming North American tour. In some cases, these “unduly high” fees, as Robert Smith called them, resulted in the actual price of tickets nearly doubling from their face value. Ticketmaster eventually agreed to refund some of the cost.
“Concert tours are no longer fun,” Young opined, pointing to ticket fees and scalpers as the culprit. “Concert tours not what they were.”
Young’s thoughts about ticket prices are the latest in his ongoing list of gripes regarding modern touring. In December, the rocker reiterated his refusal to play at concert venues that use factory farms.
SHORT TAKES — Could Big Blue be coming back? Blockbuster for decades was the go-to spot for DVDs and video-tapes. Stay tuned …I love Keanu Reeves, but I must admit I’ve not seen any of the John Wick movies. Chapter 4 opened this past weekend with a $74 million+ score. Rather amazing in this post-covid period.
I pulled up the trailer and was terrifically impressed by the lush visuals; beautiful music and Reeves and Lance Reddick just sensational. I am thinking of a John Wick-weekend where I’ll watch all 4 … Writer/producer Terry Jastrow arrives in NY this week with his wife actress Anne Archer … Whatever happened to the Madonna biopic? You ask three different people and you get three different answers,. Check this one out from IndieWire: https://www.indiewire.com/2023/03/julia-garner-madonna-biopic-fingers-crossed-1234819696/ …
Personally, I don’t think Garner should do it. Mired in controversy already, could it really be any good? … GUESS WHO DON”T SUE: What up-and-coming metal band is using the name of a high-profile manager to score some Manhattan-gigs? They were going to work with the manager until it blew up. Simply shady if you ask me … btw: whatever happened to Wendy Stuart Kaplan? …
Friday was the last episode (for their inaugural season) of Apple TV+’s Shrinking which has just been so excellent in this its debut season. Jason Segal and Brett Goldstein have come up with the best show on streaming yet. Infectiously good and the acting turns from Segal and Harrison Ford are off the charts. The show culminated in a wedding for best-friend Brian (Michael Urie) and ended with a call-back to the show’s very first scene. Remember it? Truly a one-of-a-kind show. We loved it … I’ve heard at least 4 stories on the news this weekend about composting. Is this a hot topic now? Trending is it? … RIP Nicholas Lloyd Webber
NAMES IN THE NEWS –— Alex Salzman; Rob Petrie; Anthony Pomes; Terry Jastrow; Tyrone Biljan; Jacqueline Boyd; Bill McCuddy; Brad LeBeau; Nile Rodgers; Nancy Hunt; Steve Leeds; Terri Epstein; Brenda K. Starr; Tom & Lisa Cuddy; William Schill; Robert Funaro; Vinny Pastore; Maureen Van Zandt; Tricia Daniels; and ZIGGY!
WALTER’S WIT — Sad news here for sure. Walters definitely broke the glass ceiling for sure and on her last day on The View, all the female anchors and co-anchors (those who knew her and those that she inspired) showed up to wish her well and that was a beautiful site. From Savannah Guthrie and Debbie Roberts and Katie Couric and Joan Lunden on down, it was quite a site. Fitting for sure.
I got into a whole playlist of Canons and just loved it. They’re the band that had “Fire For You” and “Tunnel Of You.” Led by Michelle Joy, they’ve become a major favorite and I see big things in store for them. One selection was a cover of Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” which was great. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7r_xgV-z88 …
Broadway
Broadway Barks Returns July 9th
For their first in-person event in three years for its 24th annual dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups. The event, co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from 25 participating NYC area shelters.
This year, Peters will host the event with Sutton Foster who currently stars on Broadway in the hit musical, The Music Man.
For over 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. for a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets (adoption event); from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars (celebrity presentations).
The event is free and open to the public.
Celebrity participants to be announced at a later date.
Best of Lists
Lights, Camera, Mother’s Day in True Hollywood Fashion with a Distinctive Tradition
Distinctive Assets is once again be producing and distributing its annual “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bag. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world’s most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique and useful.
“We hope these gifts will help these incredible women celebrate motherhood, family and a life well lived. These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention is to give them both inspiration and indulgence in their motherhood journeys,” says Distinctive Assets’ founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.
The list of this year’s mommies includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emmy Rossum, Mena Suvari, Kristen Wiig, Mandy Moore, Kylie Bunbury, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hilary Duff, Priyanka Chopra, Katharine McPhee Foster, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Halsey, Amber Heard, Amanda Seyfried, Emily Vancamp, Olivia Munn, Eve, Jamie Chung, Freida Pinto, Jeannie Mai, Christina Ricci, Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lawrence.
The 2022 “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bag features:
The Almighty Pineapple handcrafted Tranquility Oil Roller, Andis Company Wet & Dry Shaver + Personal Trimmer, ARTKIVE kids’ art keepsake box-to-book conversion service, Athena Futures potty-training watch, Atkins Chai Latte Protein Shakes, Baketivity kids’ baking kit, BIOKIDÉ Moisturizer Face Cream with baobab oil, BYROE salad-infused beauty, The Chai Box hand-blended small batch chai, City Pier Seafood Kitch’n Kidz seafood- inspired cooking kit, CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning fine chocolate collection, COLAB Refresh & Protect dry shampoo, Color Street Nail Strip deluxe gift box, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, Dig It Handwear Garden Gloves, Dr. Rahi MD advanced aesthetics treatments, Elixinol Sleep Gummies, Ferver Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Goddaughters AngelEyes Heart on My Shoulder pearl necklace, The Heart Company vegan Eau de Parfum fragrance collection, Hello Gorgeous premium French craft cocktails, It’s a Sign gratitude journal, Jambys “performance inactivewear”, Kandoona Zentyme Moments aromatherapy shower steamers, Koita premium Italian plant-based milks, Ladybug Potions wellness supplements, Leaner Creamer all-natural non-dairy coconut oil coffee creamer, Little Elska luxurious minky blanket, Stepping Stone by Liv Arnold, Lottie the Leopard Can’t Find Her Spots by Ron Roecker, Love Sun Body SHEER POWER cruelty-free mineral face SPF 30 formula, MAЁLYS GET-SPRUNG Enriched Stretch Mark Oil + B- FLAT Belly Firming Cream, Moments Condoms reproductive planning and pleasure gift set, Mommies Work illustrated children’s book, and NutriFit customized healthy meal delivery.
There is also the ODDICT TWIG PRO wireless earbuds, PeaTos plant-based deluxe snack bundle, Pedi Licious aloe gel/coconut oil infused Foot Polishing Scrub, Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars Minis, RaVina Labs Skin Essentials Travel Kit, R.J. Iguanas Everyday Hot Sauce, Rose Box NYC 4 rose acrylic jewelry box, RYDIR Band travel necessity, SABON Green Rose Dead Sea Body Scrub, Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill, Shinery Radiance Wash hand + jewelry cleaner, SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers, Sweet Rosie Jewellery handmade jewelry, Tidal Hair Sticks hair accessories, Tree by Melina Sempil Watts, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, Tub Cubby Bathroom Organizer, Two Sisters Spa toy-filled bath bombs, Vahdam India sustainable & stylish on-the-go insulated Rover Bottle, The Vocal Toolkit optimal vocal health resources, Warmies heatable cozy plush stuffed animals, WaterWipes biodegradable/plastic-free/compostable baby wipes, Wunderkeks “Best Cookies Ever” sampler, and YOUTH Anti-Blemish Concentrate.
