Times Square Presents Norway Design

Design Talks Now welcomes Norway to the discussion and presents a special series delving into Symbiosis With Nature July 14th at 2:00 pm. Click here to RSVP.

During this week’s series of three Talks, participants take a close and detailed look into the perspective of Norway’s leading architects, designers and manufacturers. With a focus on craftsmanship, materials and clean lines, the philosophy behind the Norwegian design has always been hugely influential worldwide. Now, these talks examine how it has grown in relevance, well beyond the aesthetic into an exemplary and greatly needed process of symbiosis with nature.

NORWAY DESIGN TALK #1

Humanistic Industrial Design: How does the future of design work for humanity in community spaces.

The public right of access has a long tradition in Scandinavian countries and especially in Norway. Equally important to Norwegian design is the attention paid to ensure a negative impact on the environment while enhancing the sense of surroundings, identity relationships, and physical spaces we inhabit. Through this conversation between Norway’s leading architects and public furniture design firms, we will analyze the mission to serve humanity through design and learn how technology and optimism together can create objects and spaces for a better future.

Moderator

Garette Johnson, Creative Strategist / Brand Development, Garrott Designs

Panelists

Jan Christian, CEO, Vestre

Andreas Tjeldflaat, Architect and Founder, Framlab; Adj. Asst. Professor, Columbia University

Anne-Rachel Schiffmann, Director and Senior Architect, Snohetta

Design Pavilion has been postponed to October, but the conversations will continue virtually through an online curation of free Design Talks NOW.