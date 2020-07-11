MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Times Square Presents Norway Design

Design Talks Now welcomes Norway to the discussion and presents a special series delving into Symbiosis With Nature July 14th at 2:00 pm. Click here to RSVP.

During this week’s series of three Talks, participants take a close and detailed look into the perspective of Norway’s leading architects, designers and manufacturers. With a focus on craftsmanship, materials and clean lines, the philosophy behind the Norwegian design has always been hugely influential worldwide. Now, these talks examine how it has grown in relevance, well beyond the aesthetic into an exemplary and greatly needed process of symbiosis with nature.

NORWAY DESIGN TALK #1

Humanistic Industrial Design: How does the future of design work for humanity in community spaces.

The public right of access has a long tradition in Scandinavian countries and especially in Norway. Equally important to Norwegian design is the attention paid to ensure a negative impact on the environment while enhancing the sense of surroundings, identity relationships, and physical spaces we inhabit. Through this conversation between Norway’s leading architects and public furniture design firms, we will analyze the mission to serve humanity through design and learn how technology and optimism together can create objects and spaces for a better future.

Moderator
Garette Johnson, Creative Strategist / Brand Development, Garrott Designs

Panelists
Jan Christian, CEO, Vestre
Andreas Tjeldflaat, Architect and Founder, Framlab; Adj. Asst. Professor, Columbia University
Anne-Rachel Schiffmann, Director and Senior Architect, Snohetta

Design Pavilion has been postponed to October, but the conversations will continue virtually through an online curation of free Design Talks NOW.

Secrets of Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

