As you probably know, videos have gained massive popularity over the last few years. A survey in 2021 revealed seven out of ten respondents stating that they stopped subscribing to satellite or cable TV in preference to watching online videos.

Video is the most popular medium for content worldwide and is consumed by all ages. It is so pervasive that you see it everywhere – on your social media, television even in your WhatsApp messages.

Irrespective of whether you want to market, advertise, entertain or create a training module, videos are the best method of delivery.

If you want to make a professional development video that has an impact, effectively conveys your message, and facilitates learning, then read on.

The benefits of Professional Development Video

Training videos come with their benefits. If you want to learn something new, haven’t you turned to a YouTube video for it? In most likelihood, yes. Being an audio-visual medium, it conveys not only written but also visual cues.

Let’s see the benefits of training videos:

They can engage the audience better than text, resulting in a better grasp of any topic. Here you can be part of the experience and not just read it.

The biggest advantage is that these videos can be viewed anytime without hindering daily business.

Since these videos are recorded and reusable, they considerably reduce training costs incurred, such as venue, travel, and repeated training.

A variety of videos can be made to suit various needs. They can be video lectures, presentations, screencasts, or demonstrative videos.

Video creation, video editing , and video sharing have become easy, increasing the appeal of this medium.

Naturally, given these advantages, it has become one of the most effective training tools. An overwhelming majority of the videos online are of learning content. This ranges from DIY projects and recipes to tutorials on various subjects.

Tips To Easily Create Professional Development Videos

Luckily for you, with the rising popularity of videos in the last few years, making videos has become quite easy.

Better still, anyone can create these videos. You don’t need to be an instructional design professional to make them. Follow these simple tips on how to create and make the most of your content:

#1 Find the Right Tools

If you have never made a professional development video before, don’t worry. You do not need to have expensive equipment – just the right type. You can make a training video with a camera, microphone, screen recorder, and video editor.

For a long time, the common belief was that professional video cameras were needed for recording a video. However, now it is possible to create a good quality video with your smartphone or even a webcam.

This, along with decent editing software, is enough to get you started. You can use an online video maker to make a video online. It will allow you to trim your videos, cut out any mistakes and even add audio clips in one place. So, keep this handy, and you can begin your journey.

#2 Know What You Want to Create

Be very clear about the topic and message you want to convey. People can easily lose interest if the video doesn’t provide the information they seek. Importantly, also be clear on what sort of video you want to make. There are many kinds of professional development videos.

Training videos – These typically are employee skill development-focused tutorials that are step-by-step and instructional in nature.

Micro videos – These are short and focused on a topic.

Explainer videos – These, as the name suggests, try to explain a concept in a fun manner.

You can also make full-fledged presentation videos.

Once decided, create suitable content and avoid deviating from the topic.

#3 Know Who Your Target Audience Is

Try to understand who is watching your video, what problems they might have, and what solutions they are looking for. If it is a training video, then what is your goal? How will your audience benefit from watching your video?

Before you even choose a topic, understand who is watching it and what they might need. This will help you make a more effective video.

#4 Plan Your Script and Storyboard

Plan what you what to say and how to say it. Design and outline a script before recording. It will allow you to convey all you want in an orderly manner.

To make an effective video, plan the support links, slides, scenarios, or any other elements you wish to add. This will make for more engaging content.

Your narration and screen imagery should be in sync. This can only happen with proper planning and scripting.

#5 Face the Camera Like a Professional

Sitting in front of the camera is never easy. However, approach it with poise. If you get your basics in place, it will go a long way in building your confidence. Get a good camera. Ensure that the lighting is good. The lighting should be natural and face you.

When you speak, you should look at the camera. If you feel that you are getting distracted by your image, then cover up the recording pane. Finally, be yourself while recording.

To create a connection with the audience, it is important to be natural. Your viewers will understand you better and be more involved if you speak conversationally without using complicated words.

#6 Record in a Quiet Spot

Next, you need to record your script. Look for a quiet spot for recording. You will need a good microphone if you want decent sound quality. But if your mic is good, it will pick up even the slightest background sounds. Sit in a place with minimal noise. When you start recording, you should ensure that:

There is no noisy fan or air conditioner in the background.

Other people’s conversations can’t be heard.

Keep the doors and windows of the recording room closed.

#7 Record Your Video Smartly

Make sure you are not casting anything you didn’t intend to. For that, ensure all unnecessary windows and applications are closed. This includes all notifications. The background should be clear and clutter-free. Avoid using earbuds or headphones, as they can be distracting.

Position the camera at such a height that you do not have to look down at it. It should ideally be at the height of your forehead.

#8 Editing Your Video

The right video editor will make your job a lot easier. Look for one that allows you to break the script into sections. You can use it that enables you to trim your videos and eliminate any errors. You can also add your audio narration at this time. This can sync the audio to the video by adjusting clip speed and extending frames.

The video editing tool with pre-made video templates can do your work easily. You can be totally amazed by the output of these tools. Learning these tools is easy and anyone can edit videos without much knowledge. Further, many interactive elements can be added to make a more engaging video.

#9 Keep it Short and Simple

Finally, keep your video short and simple. Try to break the content into smaller sections. 10-15 minutes is perfect for a video chapter.

Professional development videos are an important tool for your company. They help develop a skilled workplace. The biggest advantage they have is that they can be viewed at any time without hindering daily business.

Creating a video is now a very achievable goal thanks to all the resources available easily online. So, go ahead and create great content that is easy to understand, recollect, and catchy.





