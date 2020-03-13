What Has Cancelled and What Hasn’t

I have gotten countless e-mails from shows and events closing. Here are just some of them.

Tribeca Film Festival will no longer be taking place next month.

The 19th annual event for independent film was set for April 15 through April 26, but has been postponed because of coronavirus. No new dates have been announced.

“We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by joining together. It is in our DNA to march forward while caring about our community,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement. “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans.”

THE SIBLINGS PLAY will close following the performance on March 14, so if you want to see a show there is one more night.

Performances of Harry Townsend’s Last Stand at City Center Stage IIwill continue as scheduled. Per Governor Cuomo’s advisement, the show will reduce the seating capacity of the theater by 50% to allow for social distancing. Our audience’s health and well-being and that of our company are of the utmost importance and the venue has implemented advanced hygienic and health safety protocol precautions.

We welcome audiences to experience this wonderful play that’s relatable to just about every family, starring the iconic Tony Award® winner Len Cariou and the great Broadway actor David Lansbury.

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are closely monitoring the city, state, and federal safety recommendations about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Our primary concern is for the safety of our artist-performers, customers, and staff.

We have implemented every possible measure to ensure a safe environment. These precautions include:

Sanitizing our venues by disinfecting all surfaces, restrooms, and kitchen areas before and after every performance throughout the evening, and overnight after we have closed.



Training and monitoring all employees for vigilant sanitary practices include personal washing, cleaning, and sanitary service techniques.



Closely monitoring the health of our staff and artist-performers, and enforcing a stay at home policy for any staff or performer feeling or exhibiting even the slightest symptoms.



Requesting that all of our customers observe the same sanitary and health monitoring practices.

Due to the unpredictable and developing nature of this crisis, we have cancelled some of our upcoming performances. However, we also feel a great responsibility, as part of NYC’s culture and history, to make every effort to continue presenting a modified program of performances every evening, as long as it is safe to do so. If current ticket holders wish to cancel we will happily transfer tickets or give full credit for a future show when the crisis passes.

The arts and culture industry in NYC are not only important to our society but are also the source of employment for tens of thousands of artist-performers, staff, and service workers. “The Show Must Go On,” is not only our credo but also our livelihood. By working together, safely, we will survive this crisis.

Vineyard Theatre announces that starting tomorrow, Friday, March 13 all performances ofDana H. will be suspended through March 31. The theatre will play to 50% capacity April 1 – 12. This is in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials’ executive orders.



Tonight’s 7pm performance of Dana H. will be performed as scheduled.



Dana H. will be extending to April 19 in order to accommodate patrons who want to see the production or must reschedule. Current ticket holders may begin rebooking into additional performances immediately. To reschedule tickets, current ticket holders should email boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org. Tickets for additional performances will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 19.



Vineyard Theatre will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation on behalf of the community and share updates as they evolve.

Per Governor Cuomo’s order closing of all Broadway theaters and public gatherings with a capacity of 500 or more effective yesterday, Thursday, March 12, the McKittrick Hotel follows the order for the safety of our casts, staff and patrons.

The McKittrick Hotel which houses the shows Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, Speakeasy Magick and the rooftop Lodge at Gallow Green will close for a period of 30 days through April 12, 2020.

We are working to update our schedule and will rebook your reservations at no extra charge. Your reservation will not expire and can be used at any time. Once our schedule is posted, in the event that you cannot find a suitable exchange date, we will be happy to assist you further.

Per Governor Cuomo’s order effective today, Thursday, March 12, closing all Broadway theaters and public gatherings with a capacity of 500 or more, which includes New World Stages, all performances of the off-Broadway production of Drift at New World Stages through Sunday, April 12, 2020 are cancelled. To reschedule your tickets, please contact your point of sale.

In light of the escalating Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the New York City and New York State mandate to limit capacity at Broadway theaters and reduce social gatherings, and in order to keep our company and audiences safe, we are canceling upcoming performances of Then She Fell. Currently, our plan is to only suspend performances through Sunday, April 12th.

For current ticket holders: If you have already purchased tickets to Then She Fell for this period, please keep an eye on your inbox over the next few days for an additional email from our Box Office with specific information regarding your performance date and your options for rebooking at a future date, donating the cost of your tickets to help support our artists and team, or refunds.



We look forward to inviting you into the show again when this situation resolves, and we send you all our best regards for good health and safety.

Michael McDonald

The Café Carlyle guests are a primary concern. In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, all performances from March 24th through May 2nd have been canceled. Café Carlyle regrets having to make this difficult decision but feels it is the most practical action to take at this time.

Affected events include:

Michael McDonald (March 24-April 4)

Mario Cantone (April 7-11)

Wayne Brady (April 14-18)

Bernie Williams (April 21-25)

Woody Allen & the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band (all Mondays through April 27)

Café Carlyle is currently working to reschedule the shows for a future date. Thanks for your understanding and please continue to check www.cafecarlylenewyork.com for the latest updates.

How do we remain calm and continue to be creative & productive in the midst of the current disruption to our everyday lives? As Americans we are experiencing this collective vulnerability for the first time. Isn’t this how most women live every day? Don’t women continuously work hard, hoping that the solution is just slightly ahead?

I was always taught that the true power of a community is how it responds to uncertainty and economic crisis.

Our organization started the night of the great New York City blackout of 1977, when our founders came together in the dark to shed light on the issues facing women working in the media. We are nearly 43 years strong. We have persevered, overcome and learned many lessons along the way. We thrived in spite of the circumstances. Now is no exception. While our government and health officials mandate we use social distancing as the best strategy to curtail the spread of this virus, we at NYWIFT headquarters hope to combine this strategy with virtual and digital tools to keep the community together in new and meaningful ways:

We are shifting some of our upcoming panels and workshops into virtual webinars – where you can continue honing your craft and get inspired from the comfort of your own home. For example, the previously announced Mental Health in Documentary panel will still happen, but via Zoom. On March 31st, all those registered will receive a link to access the panel. You can still register for the program on our website.

We are re-launching our online messaging system GoldenWheel, so even though our March and April NYWIFT Nights Out are postponed, you can still make professional connections with one another directly. We will be in touch with GoldenWheel info shortly.

As is recommended by our elected officials – please work remotely when possible. And while at your desk take a few minutes and watch some of the fabulous films in our NYWIFT Online Shorts Festivalboth online and on the GoIndieTV Roku channel on your TV. It’s the perfect way to take a break from the news cycle while also supporting your fellow women in film. If you liked a project, let our community know: tweet us at @NYWIFT and @docuqueen

We encourage you to take this time to log in to our member center, update your member profile, and check out the online membership directory. It offers advanced search options to help you connect with the right person. You can increase your visibility and maybe even add a new headshot.

(The NYWIFT Moms Network – an integral part of the NYWIFT community.)

During this last week, I have witnessed the incredible strength of our NYWIFT community. When your film premieres at SXSW, Tribeca Film Festival, and New Directors/New Films were rescheduled or postponed with no clear plan in sight, you accepted this reality with grace, and understood these actions needed to be taken for the greater good of the entire community. Your films, digital content, and television series will be seen. Your creative energy will not be lost.

As creators, we reinvent ourselves when something in our lives is not working or broken. The coronavirus and the current economic forecast pose the perfect circumstances for us to use and develop new virtual initiatives.

We are in this together!

Onward,

Cynthia Lopez

Executive Director

New York Women in Film & Television

LAByrinth Theater Company (John Ortiz, Artistic Director; Aaron Roman Weiner, Associate Artistic Director), with the support of and in unison with its partners at The Sol Project, announces the postponement of the world premiere play Bees and Honey by Guadalís Del Carmen. In order to support citywide efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the organizations agree that postponing the production is the healthiest and safest way forward for all audiences, artists, and staff. Bees and Honey was originally scheduled to play The Cherry Lane Theatre from March 27 through April 26.

“LAByrinth and The Sol Project remain committed to producing this stunning new play by Guadalís Del Carmen,” says Artistic Director John Ortiz. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our patrons as we navigate these unprecedented decisions, and we look forward to sharing this exciting work with you later this year.”

Ticketholders for Bees and Honey will be contacted by a representative from OvationTix in the coming days with options for ticket refunds and exchanges. For more information, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Producing Manager Chris Goodwin at Chris@labtheater.org.

The health and well-being of audiences, artists, students, and staff is our utmost priority. At this time, and in accordance with New York State guidelines for public gatherings, MCC Theater is announcing changes to our 2019/20 productions and events:

The New York premiere of All The Natalie Portmans, by C.A. Johnson with direction by Kate Whoriskey, played its final performance yesterday, Thursday, March 12.

The World Premiere of Nollywood Dreams, by Jocelyn Bioh with direction by Saheem Ali, will not begin preview performances on Thursday, March 19 as previously announced. The production will be rescheduled for a later date in our 2019/20 Season. New dates will be announced.

All tickets purchased for these two productions will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase within the next few business days. Ticket holders may also choose to transfer their tickets to a donation to support MCC Theater during these uncertain times. To make a donation, please contact the MCC Box Office at boxoffice@mcctheater.org

Miscast 20, the 20th annual MCC Theater gala, previously scheduled for Monday, April 6, will now be held on Monday, June 15 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The gala is one of the highlights of the New York theater season and supports MCC’s mission, educational programs, and emerging writers.

Tickets purchased to the April 6 event will be honored on June 15. For any ticket donations, refunds, or to purchase tickets, please contact Sara Stevens at sstevens@mcctheater.org.

In the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic, The Flea Theater has decided to cancel all Flea performances through April 2, effective following Friday, March 13 performances.

The safety and security of the audiences, artists and staff is The Flea’s highest priority. The Flea is following the lead of the city, state, and federal elected officials as well as the recommendations of the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.

Patrons who have tickets to any of these performances will have the option to be credited their tickets by rescheduling tickets to a Flea performance for a later date, donating the value of a ticket as a tax-deductible contribution, or by requesting a full refund of the original method of payment. The Flea’s box office will be reaching out to all ticket holders directly to determine next steps.

The Flea does not take this change in calendar lightly and deeply appreciates the impact this has on its community — the artists who have made inspired work, the staff that has tirelessly supported the work and the audience who have planned to join us in the coming weeks.

The Flea will be back and looks forward to welcoming audiences back to The Flea later this spring.

The Public Theater has been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak, and the health, safety, and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences, and our fellow New Yorkers has been and continues to be our top priority. With that in mind, The Public is cancelling all shows and events at The Public starting today, Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, April 12 to support citywide efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread. You can take a look at our full statement here.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this COAL COUNTRY cancellation may cause and appreciate your continued support and your understanding as The Public Theater makes decisions in the best interest of our city and our community.

To support the City of New York’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health of our audiences, artists, and staff, The Shed is suspending its exhibitions and performances effective today, March 12, at 6 pm through March 30. Agnes Denes: Absolutes and Intermediates, originally scheduled to be on view through March 22, is now closed and performances of Help through March 30 are canceled. Ticket holders with questions about refunds or exchanges should contact The Shed at info@theshed.org or (646) 455-3494. We will continue to provide updates as we receive new information.