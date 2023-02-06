What Skills do PHP Engineers Need?

There are many types of programming languages, of which PHP is one of the most popular.

The popularity of the PHP language is due to the fact that it is easy to learn even for an inexperienced user, it is used in various areas of web development and is expected to be in demand due to the PHP developer’s salaries these days.

In this article, Alcor will talk about the job responsibilities of a PHP engineer who knows PHP, has useful skills, and has the opportunity to earn a PHP developer salary by becoming an independent freelance developer.

PHP can easily be used in conjunction with databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL to create websites and can be embedded in HTML files.

Future Prospects for the PHP Language

PHP is characterized by its versatility in that it can be used for developing many web services and that it takes less time to learn than other languages, even for inexperienced users.

For this reason, there are many companies that use PHP, and the future of PHP engineers is bright.

Job Description for PHP Engineers

Because of PHP’s strengths in a variety of web development, there is a wide range of work for PHP engineers.

Here are some typical examples of projects that use PHP.

Web Development

Web development is the main work of PHP engineers.

PHP is widely used for programming and designing web systems, website development, web applications, and web software.

E-commerce sites, for example, can also be created with PHP.

PHP is used in a variety of fields, from social networking sites and e-commerce sites that are familiar to many people, to the development of systems used by companies.

Game Development

Game development also requires the skills of a PHP engineer.

However, PHP engineers are not involved in developing the game itself, but in the programming of the server that processes the data.

To be involved in the development of the game itself, knowledge of C++, C#, and JAVA is generally required.

Depending on the project, PHP engineers may also be involved in the game’s development, and there may be opportunities to come into contact with languages and skills other than PHP.

Business System Development

PHP is also used for business systems used within a company.

Although it varies from company to company, mainly customers, attendance, inventory, etc. are managed by business systems.

Although Excel can be used to manage these systems, if the data size becomes too large, the system will not be able to handle the data or run too slowly, so PHP is sometimes used to build business systems to ensure smooth operation without causing any problems.

It is said that the skills required to build a business system are relatively low in difficulty, and another feature of PHP is that it can improve the efficiency of business operations with little effort.

Skills Required for PHP Engineers

As a PHP engineer, you need to acquire skills in order to expand the scope of your work.

The following is an overview of the skills required of a PHP engineer.

Knowledge of other languages

JavaScript, Ruby, and Python are programming languages that are often used in parallel when developing with PHP.

These languages are also typically used in web development.

For freelancers, knowledge of these languages is essential as it allows them to expand the scope of their web development work.

It is also important to understand how to work with PHP in terms of database knowledge, HTML, CSS, and other web languages because it is difficult to handle large amounts of data if MySQL and PHP cannot work together.

Although PHP is highly versatile, it is significant to have knowledge of the web in general, as PHP alone will limit the scope of development.

Skills related to frameworks and servers

There are several frameworks for PHP. Among them, Laravel, which is characterized by high productivity, and CakePHP, which is easy to handle for PHP engineers, are essential skills to improve development efficiency.

By using frameworks, you can expect to increase development speed, unify code when developing with many people, and reduce bugs.

LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) is also essential for building a server environment.

Being able to build the environment yourself will be useful in the development field.

In addition, it is also possible to build a virtual environment using “Docker” and share the development environment, so it is important to acquire knowledge and skills in these areas as well.

Experience and knowledge of the development process

In addition to language-specific knowledge and skills, engineers are required to have practical experience.

PHP engineers are no exception. Engineers with practical experience tend to be preferred because they are more immediately effective and can handle any part of the development process.

While it is necessary to acquire knowledge and skills, it is significant to work on actual development and accumulate practical experience.

Career Paths for PHP Engineers

This is only an example, so please consider it as a reference case where you can follow this career path.

Team Leader

After 3–5 years of experience as a PHP engineer, there is a way to advance your career as a team leader.

As a team leader, you will need to be able to guide and train team members, set goals, and manage progress in order to achieve results within your team.

PHP Specialist

A PHP Specialist is a person who has a high level of expertise in PHP and peripheral knowledge of PHP web development, as well as a wealth of practical experience.

Their in-depth knowledge and experience with PHP will place them in high demand.

Project Manager (PM)

A project manager is another career path.

A project manager must be able to manage all aspects of a project, from development to operations and evaluation.

In addition to following up with and troubleshooting the actual development engineers, communication and management skills are also important.

The ability to look at the whole project from a bird’s eye view is also necessary, so it is necessary to acquire these skills systematically.

Engineers who can handle other languages

Engineers who have the ability to handle languages other than PHP are very valuable.