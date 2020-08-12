What To Watch Aug 13th To Take Away The Blues

1am: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts – Yiddish Summer Camps Part 2: Kinder Ring, Kindervelt, Kinderland By National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. ed by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—continues its virtual entertainment series

3pm: Dance of Dreams By San Francisco Ballet. The premiere of Dance of Dreams, a new dance film directed by Benjamin Millepied, featuring San Francisco Ballet dancers performing choreography by Justin Peck, Dwight Rhoden, Janie Taylor, and Christopher Wheeldon.

Filmed in iconic San Francisco locations including the Palace of Fine Arts and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the new six-minute film is set to “Scène D’Amour” by Bernard Hermann from Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock’s San Francisco–based thriller film from 1958, played by members of SF Ballet Orchestra.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

4:30pm: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Brandee Williams Playbill’s interview series Stream Stealers continues with Brandee Williams, who currently stars on Starz’ hit summer series P-Valley as Mercedes, the queen of the Pynk with more than her share of personal problems.

She joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to discuss the series, the athleticism that pole dancing requires, and what to expect from the last half of Season 1.

5 pm: In The Southern Breeze Rattlestick. When a runaway slave gets lost in a mysterious forest, an Absurdist drama ensues

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

5:30 PM: Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes Tony winner Nikki M. James hosts a panel focusing on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the performer are two primary care physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine: Moitri Savard, MD and Paul Venves, MD.

6pm: May Day By New York Rep. Must RSVP in advance. NewYorkRep has commissioned May Day, a new ten-minute, mini-musical by award-winning collaborators Melissa Li & Kit Yan, inspired by the mistaken missile emergency alert set off in Hawaii in 2018.

Wind, a non-binary nerd, had just reconnected with Auri, an old high school friend, when they receive a terrifying alert: a missile will strike Honolulu in ten minutes. When they meet up with Wind’s grandpa Wally, they are faced with an important choice. Will they run away or stay in place?

Directed by NewYorkRep’s Producing Artistic Director, Markus Potter, May Day features Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I), Hennessy (Ampersand – winner Best Fringe NYC Actor Overall), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical). Justin Hsu is the production stage manager.

May Day is presented as part of the Play at Home project.

7pm: Ailey All Access: Ella and In/Side set to the music of jazz singers Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone.

Using a live concert recording of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Airmail Special,” Ella matches the singer’s virtuosic scatting with lightning-fast, articulated movement.

The vivid emotions of Nina Simone’s “Wild is the Wind” play out in Mr. Battle’s solo In/Side. Originally commissioned by Dance New Amsterdam, In/Side was created as part of a celebration of the spirit of male dancers in New York in light of the AIDS epidemic.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera Mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores, a member of the company’s young artist program, teams with Gilberto Amaro for a program featuring music by Spanish composers Fernando Obradors, Joaquín Rodrigo and Xavier Montsalvatge, along with a selection of beloved Latin American songs. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain.

7 PM: The Great American Songbook Concert Series Tony nominee Jenn Colella and more will take part in a virtual rendition of Scott Siegel’s series, celebrating such composers as Irvin Berlin and Stephen Sondheim.

7pm: A Burning Church New Ohio Theater. Staged as a religious service as part of the Ice Factory Festival, this new musical traces the lives of church leaders and congregants amid protest movements, tragedies, and spiritual rebirth. esidency Artists Zhailon Levingston, Alex Hare, and Nehemiah Luckett. With a book by Hare and Levingston (who also directs), music by Luckett, and lyrics by Levingston.

3pm and 8pm: Love, Noel Irish Rep. The songs and letters of Noel Coward, performed by Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward.

7pm: Humanities Symposium Series: The Brontes Join us on the set of the 1997 production of Jane Eyre. Hosted by Robert Johanson and including cast members Glory Crampton, Tom Hewitt, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktailsproduced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

“In Good Company” Reunion Finale!!! Look at the crazy talented group we’ve assembled! Johnny Rodgers, Ann Hampton Callaway, Brian Lane Green, Nita Whitaker, Amanda McBroom, Susan Werner, David Burnham! Catch hosts Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon plus special guest host Mark John Williams this Thursday LIVE!

7pm: Offstage: Suffragist The musical “Suffragist” was due to premiere this fall. Then, everything changed.

Join the creators and cast of the show for an evening of conversation and song, as we discuss the pandemic-interrupted journey of “Suffragist,” and watch two numbers from the work in progress — their first-ever public performance.

The show tells the true story of the growing rivalry between the seasoned organizer Carrie Chapman Catt and the young radical Alice Paul, along with many other suffragists.

First, we’ll explore the production and the ongoing effects of the suffrage movement with composer Shaina Taub, director Leigh Silverman and scenic designer Mimi Lien, in an in-depth conversation with Times narrative projects editor Veronica Chambers.

Then, members of the show’s cast — including Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James and Kuhoo Verma — will talk with theater reporter Michael Paulson about their experiences preparing for the show, and how “Suffragist” has shaped their thinking about our world today.

Best of all, we’ll watch the entire cast perform the show-stopping ballad “How Long,” and see Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, who plays Ida B. Wells, sing her solo song “Wait My Turn.”

It’s the second episode of Offstage, our new series about theater-making during the pandemic.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7:30: Puccini’s Turandot A legendary Chinese princess presents each new suitor with a series of riddles; success will win her hand, but failure costs his head. One brave warrior prince rises to the challenge, determined to thaw Turandot’s frozen heart. Puccini raises the temperature to boiling by lavishing the legendary tale with some of his finest and most spectacular music—not to mention “Nessun dorma,” one of the catalogue’s most beloved arias. Combined with Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtakingly opulent production, it makes for one of opera’s grandest experiences.

7:30pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Deanne Stewart & Elizabeth Stanley

8pm: Stars in the House: Newsies! Reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay